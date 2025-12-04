Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to visit Dharmendra’s farmhouse on his 90th birth anniversary, gates open to fans too

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24, just a few days before what would have been his 90th birthday. In remembrance, his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with their families, are planning to celebrate the day at his farmhouse in Khandala. They will also open the gates of the home to allow fans to visit and celebrate their father’s legacy. This comes after the family held a private funeral for the veteran star. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, accompanied by Sunny’s son Karan Deol, immersed Dharmendra’s ashes in the sacred Ganges River on Wednesday in Haridwar.

Sunny, Bobby plans special tribute for Dharmendra

We have learnt that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with the rest of the family, have decided to transform Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary into a tribute to his legacy.

The family will visit his farmhouse in Khandala. In fact, the family has decided to open the gates of the farmhouse to the public.

“Sunny and Bobby have decided to visit their father’s farmhouse to honour his memory and legacy. While discussing their plans, they realised that many fans wished they had the chance to meet or see Dharmendra one last time. That’s why they’ve decided to open the farmhouse gates for fans who want to come, pay their respects, and meet the family. The family will also meet the fans at the farmhouse,” a source tells us.

The insider added that preparations are already underway, with details and arrangements currently being finalised.

“It’s not that they’ve organised a special fan event or anything, but they have opened the doors for people who want to come in and honour their father’s legacy. As for arranging transport, they may consider it since the route to the farmhouse isn’t easily accessible to everyone. However, that will depend on how many people plan to attend, which isn’t confirmed yet,” shared the source.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, accompanied by Sunny’s son Karan Deol, immersed Dharmendra’s ashes in the sacred Ganges River on Wednesday morning at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Dharmendra dies at 89

On November 24, Dharmendra died at the age of 89. The actor had been ill for some time, and was hospitalised on November 10. Later, he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25 in the presence of his family members and colleagues from the film industry.

On November 27, a prayer meet in memory of the late actor was held in Mumbai. Called Celebration of Life, the prayer meet was hosted by the Deol family. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai were seen attending the prayer meet, among others.

However, his second wife Hema Malini hosted a separate prayer meet for her late husband and actor Dharmendra at her home in Mumbai on the same day.

Hema Malini is Dharmendra's second wife, with the veteran actor having been previously married to Prakash Kaur. Prakash and Dharmendra married in 1954 with whom he had four children- Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters- Esha and Ahana.