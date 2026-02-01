Union Budget 2026: Five key demands of the real estate sector; from affordable housing reform to a push for rental homes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 today, and the real estate sector is expecting a strong focus on affordable and rental housing. Industry stakeholders are seeking a broader definition of affordable housing, tax relief for homebuyers to improve affordability, and incentives for developers to encourage the construction of budget-friendly homes. Budget 2026 expectations: The real estate sector is seeking a broader affordable housing definition, tax relief for homebuyers, and incentives for developers to boost budget-friendly housing. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

1) Revisit the affordable housing definition The current definition of affordable housing, unchanged since 2017, limits unit sizes to 60 sq metres in metros and 90 sq metres in non-metros, with a ₹45 lakh price cap that no longer reflects rising land and construction costs, according to CREDAI, the apex body of real estate developers.

Adding to the challenge are multiple, inconsistent definitions across schemes such as PMAY, RBI, NHB and RERA, which create administrative complexity. CREDAI has proposed revising carpet area norms to 90 sq metres in metros and 120 sq metres in non-metros, removing the value cap altogether, and harmonising the definition with the unified list of infrastructure sub-sectors. An area-based approach, it said, would expand viable housing supply in urban centres, simplify compliance, and support employment and economic activity.

Real estate industry body NAREDCO has also urged the government to revise the definition of affordable housing, recommending that homes priced up to ₹75–80 lakh be classified as affordable, instead of the current ₹45 lakh cap.

2) Focus on rental housing The CREDAI has urged the government to launch a national rental housing mission, proposing tax incentives for both developers and tenants. According to CREDAI, rapid urbanisation, which is driving migrant inflows, has left the organised rental housing segment underdeveloped.

"CREDAI recommends establishing a National Rental Housing Mission to develop large-scale affordable rental stock in tier-1 and tier-2 cities through fiscal incentives for developers, tax relief for tenants, and institutional participation. This initiative will formalise the rental market, curb informal settlements, support workforce mobility, and create a sustainable investment class without significant budgetary outlay,” it had said in a statement last week.

Naredco has also urged the government to actively promote rental housing by offering appropriate incentives to real estate developers. Highlighting that rental yields in the housing segment remain low at just 1–3 per cent. making rental projects commercially unviable for developers. It suggested that tax incentives and supportive policy measures could help encourage realtors to invest in and scale up rental housing.

3. Rationalise housing loan interest deduction limits

The existing ₹2 lakh cap on housing loan interest deduction has remained unchanged for over a decade and no longer reflects today’s higher property prices, loan sizes, and interest rates, industry bodies said.



In most urban markets, the annual interest outgo for middle-income homebuyers exceeds ₹4–6 lakh, significantly diluting the benefit. Credai recommends removing the cap for the first self-occupied residential property and extending the deduction to the new tax regime to ensure parity, it said.



Also Read: Budget 2026 real estate expectations: Credai urges government to launch national mission on rental housing

Naredco has also said that the government should also enhance the deduction limit for interest on home loans to ₹5 lakh from the current ₹2 lakh, as well as provide industry status to further fuel the growth of the real estate sector, it said.

4) Senior living players seek Infrastructure status Real estate developers and senior living players have sought policy support as demand for senior living rises with India’s ageing population. Among several demands by the players, one is to grant infrastructure status, followed by linking support to buyers with a pension.

A key demand is the creation of pension-linked, tax-efficient financial products that allow seniors to convert their retirement corpus into predictable monthly payouts..

According to experts, granting infrastructure status to the sector would improve access to long-term, affordable financing and encourage quality capacity creation across cities. The senior living players also hope to have a dedicated nodal agency to bring policy coherence across states and departments.

5) Homebuyers want real estate promoters to be held accountable Just as allottees who default on payment obligations should lose the benefit of interest subsidy, promoters must be held equally accountable for delays, non-delivery, or failure to honour commitments made at the time of booking, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, a homebuyers’ body, has said.

It has also recommended that if promoters default, all EMIs received by the promoter entity during the year be added back to their profit calculations as a penalty, thereby disincentivising project delays and contractual breaches.

Also Read: Budget 2026 wishlist: Homebuyers urge government to cap affordable housing prices, impose penalties for project delays

“The underlying principle must be unequivocal: a promoter’s promise to an allottee is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. Balanced accountability on both sides is essential to restore trust in the real estate sector and enable it to contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth,” it said.