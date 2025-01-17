Amazon Sale 2025: Save up to 70% on dinner sets, serveware, glassware, cookware, and more for a perfect dining vibe
Jan 17, 2025 07:00 PM IST
Amazon Sale offers great deals on dinner sets, serveware, glassware, and cookware. Top brands like Cello, Borosil and Milton have amazing discounts right now.
Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Oceanic Opulence Bone China Crockery Dinner Set | for Dining & Gifting | Pack of 20 Pieces Set View Details
|
₹11,095
|
|
|
Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Solitaire Series Blu Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Lush Fiesta Dinner Set, 35 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Light-Weight, Daily Use Crockery Set for Dining | White Plate and Multipurpose Bowl Set View Details
|
₹1,618
|
|
|
Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Blue Swirl Dinner Set, 35 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Light-Weight, Daily Use Crockery Set for Dining | White Plate and Bowl Set View Details
|
₹1,698
|
|
|
Larah by Borosil Sage Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 19 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White,Floral View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Larah by Borosil Rose Red Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set View Details
|
₹3,498
|
|
|
Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
GOLDEN QUEENS Tea Service Set for Hosting - 15 Piecs (6 Cups, 6 Saucers, 1 Tea Kettle, 1 Milk Pot, 1 Sugar Pot) | 24 Carat Detailing - Sapphire Bloom View Details
|
₹3,260
|
|
|
Cristal DArques Longchamp Highball Tumbler, 360Ml, Set of 6 - Glass, Transparent View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
RCR Cristalleria Italiana ETNA Double Old Fashioned Crystal Whiskey Glasses - Set of 6 (330 ml,Italy Made) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Femora Double Wall Coffee Mug 250ml (8 Ounces), Clear Glass with Handle, Insulated Cappuccino, Tea, Latte Cup - Heat Resistant (Pack of 6) View Details
|
₹3,120
|
|
|
Duralex Prisme Clear Highball Tumbler 500 ML 6 Pcs (1062AB/6), Transparent, Medium View Details
|
₹2,126
|
|
|
Shay Ceramic Tea Cup Saucer Set, Set of 6, Teal Green with Real Gold Line, 180ml | Cup Set of 6 for Tea | Glossy Finish | Real Gold Line | Tea Cup Set of 6 (Cup Saucer - Teal Gold Line) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
EMERGE Double Wall Transparent Clear, Tea Coffee Mug with Convenient Solid Handle, Glass Coffee Tea Cups, for Warm and Cold Beverage, 200 ML(Pack of 6) View Details
|
₹2,280
|
|
|
Bone China Tea Set Gold Line in Royal Look(Set of 15 Pieces:6 Cups::6 Saucers::1 Milk Pot::1 Kettle& 1 Sugar Pot) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
TAGROCK Bone China Tea Set with 6 Cups & Saucer, Tea Kettle Pot, Milk Pot, Sugar Pot White with Gold Line (Set of 15pcs) View Details
|
₹3,650
|
|
|
Arcoroc Glass Tumbler - 6 Pieces, Transparent, 460 ml View Details
|
₹2,179
|
|
|
RCR Cristalleria Italiana Brillante Long Drink Crystal Water Juice Glasses Tumbler,Set of 6 (370 ml) View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Vigneto Mughal Gold and Grey Cup and Saucer Set (Classic Gold) for Tea/Coffee/Hot Drinks | Set of 6 Cup & 6 Saucers 190 ML | Finest Premium Porcelain View Details
|
₹4,369
|
|
|
ginoya brothers Glass Casserole Classic Deep Round Oven View Details
|
|
|
|
Jaypee Glasserol Serving Casserole Set of 3 View Details
|
|
|
|
Hawkins Kitchen Gift Pack 2023 (23DGP) 3 Pieces Set of Die-Cast Square Mini Casseroles for Cooking, Reheating, Serving and Storing, Aluminium, Red, Yellow, Grey, 2.25 litre View Details
|
₹2,100
|
|
|
MILTON Venice Double Walled Inner Stainless Steel Serving Casserole Set of 3 (450 ml, 850 ml, 1350ml), PU Insulated Kitchen Hot Pot, Keeps Food hot & Fresh for Roti, Biryani, Marble Green View Details
|
₹1,159
|
|
|
JAYCO Stainless Steel Baking Trays Oven Bakeware Sheet Pan, Set Of 5 Trays, Silver View Details
|
₹2,194
|
|
|
USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel 1 1/2 Pound Loaf Pan View Details
|
₹1,907
|
|
|
Nordic Ware 85777 Brilliance Bundt Pan, One Size, Gold View Details
|
₹3,382
|
|
|
Nordic Ware 82677 Jubilee Aluminium Cast Loaf Pan, 6 Cup Capacity, Gold View Details
|
₹2,770
|
|
|
TeamFar Loaf Pan, 9¼” × 5” Bread Loaf Pan Meatloaf Pan Stainless Steel for Baking Bread Cake Toast, Healthy & Durable, Dishwasher Safe & Easy Clean View Details
|
₹1,740
|
|
|
USA Pans Bakeware Aluminized Steel Hearth Bread Pan View Details
|
₹1,588
|
|
|
Meyer Bakemaster Non-Stick 4-Piece Bakeware Set - 16cm, 18cm, 20cm and a 23cm Springform Cake tin. View Details
|
₹6,030
|
|
|
Incrizma Glass Baking Dish for Oven, Casserole Dish, Square Baking Trays for Oven, Borosilicate Glass for Baking (Set of 3) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Nordic Ware Leakproof Springform Pan, 23cm, Blue, Metal View Details
|
₹1,801
|
|
|
Nordic Ware Bakers Half Sheet, 13cm View Details
|
₹1,622
|
|
|
USA Pan Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan, Warp Resistant Nonstick Baking Pan, Aluminized Steel View Details
|
₹1,747
|
|
|
Prestige Stainless Steel Svachh Tri-Ply Handi Pressure Cooker 5 Litre, 5 Liter,Silver View Details
|
₹3,508
|
|
|
Hawkins 5 Litre Pressure Cooker View Details
|
|
|
|
Vinod Magic Stainless Steel Smart 3 in 1 Pressure Cooker 3.5 Litre | 5mm Thick Base | All in One Cooker with Strainer & Glass Lid | Induction and Gas Base | ISI certified | 2 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Hawkins 3.5 Litre Triply Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, Inner Lid Cooker, Silver (HSST35) View Details
|
₹3,240
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set, 4pcs Cookware Set, 24cm Fry Pan & Casserole with Lid, 16cm Sauce pan with Lid, 28cm Deep Fry Pan with Lid, Cast Aluminium, Gas & Induction Compatible. View Details
|
₹4,514
|
|
|
Hawkins 5 Litre Contura Black XT Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Cooker, Induction Cooker, Handi Cooker, Black (CXT50) View Details
|
₹3,172
|
|
|
Prestige 8 litres Svachh Deluxe Alpha Induction Base Outer Lid Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker | Deep Lid Controls spillage| Silver | Straight Wall | Pressure Indicator | Gasket-Release System View Details
|
₹3,629
|
|
|
Prestige 3 Litres Svachh Triply Induction Base Outer Lid Pressure Cooker |Silver | Deep Lid Spillage Control | Even heat distribution|5 years warranty View Details
|
₹2,940
|
|
|
Hawkins Aluminium Futura 12 Litre Bigboy Biryani Handi, Polished Hard Anodised Pot with Hard Anodised Lid, Sauce Pan for Cooking and Serving Biriyani, Black (Abh12) View Details
|
₹3,870
|
|
|
Instant Pot 321 6 Litre, Stainless Steel 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Outer Lid, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, And Warmer, 6 Litre, Silver View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
