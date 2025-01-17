Menu Explore
Amazon Sale 2025: Save up to 70% on dinner sets, serveware, glassware, cookware, and more for a perfect dining vibe

By Kanika Budhiraja
Jan 17, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Amazon Sale offers great deals on dinner sets, serveware, glassware, and cookware. Top brands like Cello, Borosil and Milton have amazing discounts right now.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

₹1,599

GET THIS

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Oceanic Opulence Bone China Crockery Dinner Set | for Dining & Gifting | Pack of 20 Pieces Set

₹11,095

GET THIS

Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Solitaire Series Blu Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set

₹3,599

GET THIS

Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

₹1,599

GET THIS

Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

₹1,599

GET THIS

Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Lush Fiesta Dinner Set, 35 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Light-Weight, Daily Use Crockery Set for Dining | White Plate and Multipurpose Bowl Set

₹1,618

GET THIS

Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Blue Swirl Dinner Set, 35 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Light-Weight, Daily Use Crockery Set for Dining | White Plate and Bowl Set

₹1,698

GET THIS

Larah by Borosil Sage Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 19 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White,Floral

₹999

GET THIS

Larah by Borosil Rose Red Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

₹1,599

GET THIS

Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set

₹3,498

GET THIS

Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set

₹3,599

GET THIS

GOLDEN QUEENS Tea Service Set for Hosting - 15 Piecs (6 Cups, 6 Saucers, 1 Tea Kettle, 1 Milk Pot, 1 Sugar Pot) | 24 Carat Detailing - Sapphire Bloom

₹3,260

GET THIS

Cristal DArques Longchamp Highball Tumbler, 360Ml, Set of 6 - Glass, Transparent

₹2,999

GET THIS

RCR Cristalleria Italiana ETNA Double Old Fashioned Crystal Whiskey Glasses - Set of 6 (330 ml,Italy Made)

₹2,499

GET THIS

Femora Double Wall Coffee Mug 250ml (8 Ounces), Clear Glass with Handle, Insulated Cappuccino, Tea, Latte Cup - Heat Resistant (Pack of 6)

₹3,120

GET THIS

Duralex Prisme Clear Highball Tumbler 500 ML 6 Pcs (1062AB/6), Transparent, Medium

₹2,126

GET THIS

Shay Ceramic Tea Cup Saucer Set, Set of 6, Teal Green with Real Gold Line, 180ml | Cup Set of 6 for Tea | Glossy Finish | Real Gold Line | Tea Cup Set of 6 (Cup Saucer - Teal Gold Line)

₹2,999

GET THIS

EMERGE Double Wall Transparent Clear, Tea Coffee Mug with Convenient Solid Handle, Glass Coffee Tea Cups, for Warm and Cold Beverage, 200 ML(Pack of 6)

₹2,280

GET THIS

Bone China Tea Set Gold Line in Royal Look(Set of 15 Pieces:6 Cups::6 Saucers::1 Milk Pot::1 Kettle& 1 Sugar Pot)

₹2,299

GET THIS

TAGROCK Bone China Tea Set with 6 Cups & Saucer, Tea Kettle Pot, Milk Pot, Sugar Pot White with Gold Line (Set of 15pcs)

₹3,650

GET THIS

Arcoroc Glass Tumbler - 6 Pieces, Transparent, 460 ml

₹2,179

GET THIS

RCR Cristalleria Italiana Brillante Long Drink Crystal Water Juice Glasses Tumbler,Set of 6 (370 ml)

₹2,599

GET THIS

Vigneto Mughal Gold and Grey Cup and Saucer Set (Classic Gold) for Tea/Coffee/Hot Drinks | Set of 6 Cup & 6 Saucers 190 ML | Finest Premium Porcelain

₹4,369

GET THIS

ginoya brothers Glass Casserole Classic Deep Round Oven

GET THIS

Jaypee Glasserol Serving Casserole Set of 3

GET THIS

Hawkins Kitchen Gift Pack 2023 (23DGP) 3 Pieces Set of Die-Cast Square Mini Casseroles for Cooking, Reheating, Serving and Storing, Aluminium, Red, Yellow, Grey, 2.25 litre

₹2,100

GET THIS

MILTON Venice Double Walled Inner Stainless Steel Serving Casserole Set of 3 (450 ml, 850 ml, 1350ml), PU Insulated Kitchen Hot Pot, Keeps Food hot & Fresh for Roti, Biryani, Marble Green

₹1,159

GET THIS

JAYCO Stainless Steel Baking Trays Oven Bakeware Sheet Pan, Set Of 5 Trays, Silver

₹2,194

GET THIS

USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel 1 1/2 Pound Loaf Pan

₹1,907

GET THIS

Nordic Ware 85777 Brilliance Bundt Pan, One Size, Gold

₹3,382

GET THIS

Nordic Ware 82677 Jubilee Aluminium Cast Loaf Pan, 6 Cup Capacity, Gold

₹2,770

GET THIS

TeamFar Loaf Pan, 9¼" × 5" Bread Loaf Pan Meatloaf Pan Stainless Steel for Baking Bread Cake Toast, Healthy & Durable, Dishwasher Safe & Easy Clean

₹1,740

GET THIS

USA Pans Bakeware Aluminized Steel Hearth Bread Pan

₹1,588

GET THIS

Meyer Bakemaster Non-Stick 4-Piece Bakeware Set - 16cm, 18cm, 20cm and a 23cm Springform Cake tin.

₹6,030

GET THIS

Incrizma Glass Baking Dish for Oven, Casserole Dish, Square Baking Trays for Oven, Borosilicate Glass for Baking (Set of 3)

₹1,599

GET THIS

Nordic Ware Leakproof Springform Pan, 23cm, Blue, Metal

₹1,801

GET THIS

Nordic Ware Bakers Half Sheet, 13cm

₹1,622

GET THIS

USA Pan Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan, Warp Resistant Nonstick Baking Pan, Aluminized Steel

₹1,747

GET THIS

Prestige Stainless Steel Svachh Tri-Ply Handi Pressure Cooker 5 Litre, 5 Liter,Silver

₹3,508

GET THIS

Hawkins 5 Litre Pressure Cooker

GET THIS

Vinod Magic Stainless Steel Smart 3 in 1 Pressure Cooker 3.5 Litre | 5mm Thick Base | All in One Cooker with Strainer & Glass Lid | Induction and Gas Base | ISI certified | 2 Years Warranty

₹3,099

GET THIS

Hawkins 3.5 Litre Triply

₹3,240

GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set, 4pcs Cookware Set, 24cm Fry Pan & Casserole with Lid, 16cm Sauce pan with Lid, 28cm Deep Fry Pan with Lid, Cast Aluminium, Gas & Induction Compatible. View Details checkDetails

₹4,514

GET THIS

Hawkins 5 Litre Contura Black XT Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Cooker, Induction Cooker, Handi Cooker, Black (CXT50) View Details checkDetails

₹3,172

GET THIS

Prestige 8 litres Svachh Deluxe Alpha Induction Base Outer Lid Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker | Deep Lid Controls spillage| Silver | Straight Wall | Pressure Indicator | Gasket-Release System View Details checkDetails

₹3,629

GET THIS

Prestige 3 Litres Svachh Triply Induction Base Outer Lid Pressure Cooker |Silver | Deep Lid Spillage Control | Even heat distribution|5 years warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,940

GET THIS

Hawkins Aluminium Futura 12 Litre Bigboy Biryani Handi, Polished Hard Anodised Pot with Hard Anodised Lid, Sauce Pan for Cooking and Serving Biriyani, Black (Abh12) View Details checkDetails

₹3,870

GET THIS

Instant Pot 321 6 Litre, Stainless Steel 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Outer Lid, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, And Warmer, 6 Litre, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

GET THIS
The Amazon Sale 2025 is here with incredible deals on dinner sets, serveware, glassware, cookware, and more. If you're looking to refresh your dining experience, this sale has everything you need to make your table look inviting. From elegant dinner sets to stylish glassware, the options are endless, and the prices are unbeatable.

Transform your dining experience this Amazon Sale 2025 with amazing deals on dinner sets, glassware, serveware, cookware and more!
Transform your dining experience this Amazon Sale 2025 with amazing deals on dinner sets, glassware, serveware, cookware and more!

The Amazon Sale brings amazing discounts on tableware, allowing you to stock up without splurging. If you're looking for serveware to impress guests or a complete set for everyday use, this sale has something for every need. With the Republic Day Sale, you get even better deals on high-quality dining products. This is the perfect opportunity to grab items from trusted brands and give your kitchen and dining area a little upgrade. The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers fantastic deals on fresh dinnerware, making it the best time to refresh your collection. Don't miss out on these great offers to spruce up your home this season!

Check out the top deals on dinner sets, glassware, serveware, and more during the Amazon Sale 2025.

 

Dinner sets deals and offers for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Get the Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This 35 piece set is ideal for family dining and gifting. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe, bone-ash free, and made with durable materials for long-lasting use. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Sale for exclusive offers on high-quality crockery.

Specifications

Design:
Bella Silk Series
Set Includes:
Plates, bowls, and serving pieces
Material Type:
Opalware
Colour:
White
Click Here to Buy

Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

Loading Suggestions...

Buy this India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Oceanic Opulence Bone China Crockery Dinner Set during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This 20 piece set is perfect for family meals and gifting. Crafted with premium bone China, it brings a refined look to your dining table. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale for exclusive deals on this beautifully designed dinner set.

Specifications

Type:
Bone China
Dishwasher Safe:
Yes
Microwave Safe:
Yes
Pack Includes:
Plates, bowls, and serving pieces
Click Here to Buy

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Oceanic Opulence Bone China Crockery Dinner Set | for Dining & Gifting | Pack of 20 Pieces Set

Check out more unmissable deals on dinner sets during Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Glassware deals and offers for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home the exquisite Golden Queen’s Tea Service Set during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. With 24-carat detailing, this 15-piece set adds sophistication to your hosting experience. Grab this sapphire-themed tea set in the Amazon Sale at unmissable prices. Perfect for elevating your dining setup, this set includes essentials for serving tea with elegance. Don’t miss the Republic Day Sale for exclusive offers on premium tableware.

Specifications

Material:
High-quality ceramic with 24-carat gold detailing
Design:
Sapphire Bloom pattern with intricate craftsmanship
Components:
Includes 6 cups, 6 saucers, tea kettle, milk pot, and sugar pot
Care:
Hand wash recommended for long-lasting shine
Click Here to Buy

GOLDEN QUEENS Tea Service Set for Hosting - 15 Piecs (6 Cups, 6 Saucers, 1 Tea Kettle, 1 Milk Pot, 1 Sugar Pot) | 24 Carat Detailing - Sapphire Bloom

Loading Suggestions...

Add elegance to your collection with Cristal D'Arques Longchamp Highball Tumblers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This 360ml set of 6 is ideal for serving beverages in style. Explore the Amazon Sale 2025 for exclusive offers on premium glassware. Make the most of the Republic Day Sale and bring home these transparent, intricately designed tumblers. Don’t miss out on great deals on Cristal D'Arques glassware during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Material:
Premium-quality transparent glass
Capacity:
Each tumbler holds 360ml
Design:
Diamond-cut inspired pattern for a refined look
Use:
Suitable for serving water, juices, and cocktails
Click Here to Buy

Cristal DArques Longchamp Highball Tumbler, 360Ml, Set of 6 - Glass, Transparent

Explore incredible deals on glass and mug sets during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Check great deals and offers on dinner sets, glassware, serveware, bakeware and cookware items during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Check great deals and offers on dinner sets, glassware, serveware, bakeware and cookware items during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Serveware deals and offers for you:

Loading Suggestions...

The Ginoya Brothers Glass Casserole Set, now available in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, is perfect for everyday and festive dining. Featuring a set of three clear 1-litre bowls with lids, it offers versatile options for serving. Shop this elegant serveware during the Amazon Sale 2025 and add convenience to your kitchen. Don’t miss out on premium deals during the Republic Day Sale, exclusively on Amazon.

Specifications

Includes:
3 glass bowls with lids
Capacity:
1 litre each
Safe For:
Oven, microwave, and dishwasher
Material:
Durable, scratch-resistant glass
Click Here to Buy

ginoya brothers Glass Casserole Classic Deep Round Oven

Loading Suggestions...

Get the Jaypee Glasserol Serving Casserole Set, available at great prices during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This set includes three casseroles of 800ml, 1200ml, and 1700ml, ideal for serving and storing food. With stainless steel interiors and PUF insulation, it retains warmth for longer hours. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals during the Amazon Sale 2025. Grab this kitchen essential during the Republic Day Sale for your home!

Specifications

Material:
Inner stainless steel
Insulation Type:
PUF insulated for better heat retention
Design:
Stackable and easy to carry
Usage:
Suitable for serving, storing, and keeping food warm
Click Here to Buy

Jaypee Glasserol Serving Casserole Set of 3

Explore great deals and offers on serveware sets during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bakeware deals and offers for you:

 

Loading Suggestions...

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, grab the Jayco Stainless Steel Baking Trays Set, offering a reliable and durable solution for all your baking needs. Amazon Sale 2025 brings amazing deals on kitchen essentials, including this set of 5 trays. Perfect for baking, roasting, and more, these trays are built for long-lasting use, making them a must-have for your kitchen. Don’t miss out on this exclusive deal during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications

Material:
Premium Stainless Steel
Trays:
5 Different Sizes for Versatile Baking
Oven Safe:
Suitable for High Temperatures
Shape:
Rectangular Design for Even Cooking
Click Here to Buy

JAYCO Stainless Steel Baking Trays Oven Bakeware Sheet Pan, Set Of 5 Trays, Silver

Loading Suggestions...

The USA Pan Bakeware Aluminised Steel 1 1/2 Pound Loaf Pan is a must-have during the Amazon Sale 2025! Perfect for baking breads, cakes, and more, this high quality pan is built to last. Don't miss the Republic Day Sale for exclusive offers on trusted bakeware. The Amazon Sale 2025 makes it easier than ever to equip your kitchen with reliable essentials.

Specifications

Material:
Aluminised Steel
Coating:
Nonstick
Weight:
Lightweight
Use:
Ideal for Baking Loafs & Cakes
Click Here to Buy

USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel 1 1/2 Pound Loaf Pan

Check out great deals and offers on bakeware items during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cookware deals and offers for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Shop the Prestige Stainless Steel Svachh Tri-Ply Handi Pressure Cooker 5 Litre during the Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy a fantastic deal! This pressure cooker is designed to meet your everyday cooking needs. It combines convenience and durability, perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. Don’t miss out on amazing discounts this Republic Day Sale and grab yours at unbeatable prices. Shop now during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for essential kitchenware.

Specifications

Capacity:
5 Litres
Material:
Tri-ply Stainless Steel
Safety Features:
Pressure-regulating valve
Design:
Easy-to-handle stainless steel handle
Click Here to Buy

Prestige Stainless Steel Svachh Tri-Ply Handi Pressure Cooker 5 Litre, 5 Liter,Silver

Loading Suggestions...

Get the Hawkins 5 Litre Pressure Cooker during the Amazon Sale 2025 at a great price! This stainless steel cooker features an inner lid and is compatible with induction cooktops, making it a perfect choice for everyday cooking. Don’t miss the Republic Day Sale for incredible discounts on kitchen essentials. The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings unbeatable deals, so grab yours and make your cooking easier and more efficient.

Specifications

Capacity:
5 Litres
Material:
Stainless Steel
Compatibility:
Induction and Gas Stoves
Type:
Inner Lid Cooker
Click Here to Buy

Hawkins 5 Litre Pressure Cooker

Check out great deals and offers on cookware items during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs about the Amazon Sale 2025 on Dinner Sets, Cookware, Serveware, and Glassware Sets

  • When is the Amazon Sale 2025 for dinner sets and cookware?

    The Amazon Sale 2025 is expected to run during the Republic Day Sale period, offering great deals on dinner sets and cookware.

  • Are there discounts on serveware and glassware sets during the sale?

    Yes, you can enjoy significant discounts on serveware and glassware sets during the Amazon Sale 2025.

  • Can I find premium brands on sale for dinner sets and cookware?

    Yes, the Amazon Sale 2025 features a wide range of premium brands on dinner sets, cookware, serveware, and glassware.

  • Will there be exclusive offers on cookware like pressure cookers and bakeware?

    Yes, there will be exclusive offers and discounts on cookware items such as pressure cookers and bakeware during the sale.

  • Are there any bundle offers available on serveware or glassware sets?

    Yes, bundle offers may be available, where you can purchase multiple items at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On