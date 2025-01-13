Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for Prime Members: Unmissable deals on refrigerators, TVs, laptops, ovens and more

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Jan 13, 2025 12:00 AM IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale is live for Prime members! Save big on home and kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture and more! Check out some exclusive deals.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Longway Superb 15 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej Eon Dishwasher | 8 Place Setting Counter-Top

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking

amazonLogo
GET THIS

X went Japanese Style Sheesham Wood Coffee Table

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Red Tape Walking Sports Shoes for Men

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Longway Superb 15 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware smart appliances Immedio Neo 25L Storage Water Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POLYCAB Superia 5-Star 15L Water Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Adonia Plus 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Goodscity Room Heater for Home

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cadlec HeatMax 2000W Room Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA Heat Max (2000 Watts) with 2 Heating Mode

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Majesty Ofr 13 Fin Plus 2900 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Comforter Room Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Co zio Quartz Room Heater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej Eon Dishwasher | 8 Place Setting Counter-Top

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

amazonLogo
GET THIS

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bluetooth

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Wave Sigma 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 2.01 HD Display

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46 mm] Smartwatch

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 6 Litre Clear Cook

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Sapphire Digital Air Fryer

amazonLogo
GET THIS

iBELL AF300MN Air Fryer 3L, Advanced Timer

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer

amazonLogo
GET THIS

X went Japanese Style Sheesham Wood Coffee Table

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Box Storage Solid Sheesham

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ALATERRE HOME FURNITURE Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CROWN ART SHOPPEE Centre Tables

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Wall Home or Office Desk

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HEGZI Book Shelf, Book Shelf for Home Library

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Garcin Motorized 1 Seater Fabric Recliner

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE KASHTH Wood Oval Dining

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Red Tape Walking Sports Shoes for Men

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens Softride Harmony Running Shoe

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Campus Womens Siren Running Shoe

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens Carina Slim Perf Sneaker

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bata Comfit Womens DIAMONTE E Slippers

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JM LOOKS Transparent kitten Heel For Womens & Girls

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bata Womens Sandals Stylish

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adidas Mens Clinch-X M Running Shoe

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Mens Scorch Mark Running Shoe

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Mens Go Run Glide Step Flex Radar Running Shoe

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Braun Epilator for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caresmith Bloom 4 in 1 Face & Body Hair View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Park Avenue Luxury Grooming Collection View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vega Blooming Air Foldable 1000 Watts Hair Dryer View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vega 3 in 1 Hair Styler for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nova NHP 8100 Silky Shine View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Airwrap ¢ Complete Long, View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Winston Rechargeable Full Body View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The much-awaited Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is here for Amazon Prime members, and it’s bigger and better than ever! So if you're planning to upgrade your gadgets or give your home a makeover, this sale has deals and discounts you don’t want to miss. From electronics like smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches to home and kitchen appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and air fryers, you’ll find incredible discounts across all categories. Make the most of these early deals and enjoy up to 65% discount on home appliances and up to 75% off on electronics.

Checkout our hand-picked deals across all categories for max savings in Republic Day Sale.
Checkout our hand-picked deals across all categories for max savings in Republic Day Sale.

Besides, if you’re looking to refresh your living space, you can explore amazing offers on furniture. Fashion lovers can stock up on trendy footwear and accessories like watches. The Amazon Sale 2025 is your chance to save big on your favourite brands and products. Shop now to enjoy massive price drops, no-cost EMI options, and exciting bank offers. Hurry, these deals won’t last long!

Bank offers and discounts

Unlock extra savings during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with exciting bank offers! Enjoy exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and up to 10% instant discounts on select cards.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale - Bank discounts available*

HDFC Bank credit card: Up to Rs.5000/- instant discount on EMI transactions

IDFC First Bank credit card: Up to Rs.4500/- instant discount on EMI transactions

RBL Bank: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

BOB card: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

Federal Bank: 10% discount up to R.3500/- on EMI transactions

*These are subject to change and also vary from one cardholder to another.

Amazon Sale 2025 top picks for you: Hottest deals of the season

Republic Day Sale blockbuster deals on washing machines: Up to 60% discount

Upgrade your laundry routine with blockbuster deals on top washing machine brands during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! Enjoy up to 60% discounts on brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Bosch. Whether you need a front-load, top-load, or fully automatic washing machine, the Amazon Sale 2025 has it all. Don’t miss these unbeatable deals in the Republic Day Sale.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on January 13, Prime members to get 12-hour early access

Refrigerators at up to 65% discount: Unmissable deals on Amazon Sale 2025

Keep your food fresh with top-notch refrigerators at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! Explore unbeatable deals on brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Haier. From double-door to side-by-side models, the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 has it all. Upgrade your kitchen with premium appliances at massive discounts in this Amazon Sale!

Geysers at more than 50% discount on Amazon Sale

Stay warm this winter with geysers at over 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! Prime members get early access to grab amazing deals on top brands like Crompton, Havells, V-Guard, and AO Smith. Whether you need an instant or storage water heater, the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 has you covered. Don’t miss these massive discounts in the Republic Day Sale.

Grab room heaters at up to 70% discount with Republic Day Sale deals

Stay cosy this winter with room heaters at up to 70% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! Enjoy massive discounts on top brands like Havells, Usha, Bajaj, and Orient. From fan heaters to oil-filled radiators, the Amazon Sale 2025 has everything to keep you warm. Don’t miss these unmissable deals in the Republic Day Sale!

Up to 60% off on ACs during the Republic Day Sale

It may not be AC season, but the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is the perfect time to plan ahead! Grab top ACs from LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Blue Star at up to 60% off. Stock up now before the sale ends and enjoy unbeatable prices on split and window ACs. Don’t miss these smart Republic Day Sale deals.

Also read: Amazon blockbuster deals on best selling refrigerators: Up to 40% off on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool with No Cost EMI options

Save big this Sale season on dishwashers at up to 55% discount

Save big this Sale season with up to 55% off on dishwashers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! Choose from top brands like Bosch, LG, IFB, and Samsung to make dishwashing hassle-free. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen or adding a new appliance, this is the perfect time to grab a dishwasher at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on these fantastic Amazon Sale deals

Laptops at up to 45% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Get ready for unbeatable deals on laptops during the Amazon Sale 2025! Enjoy up to 45% off on top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer. Whether you’re looking for a high-performance laptop for work, study, or gaming, the Amazon Republic Day Sale has the perfect options for you. Don’t miss these massive savings before the sale ends.

Get smart TVs at up to 65% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade your entertainment with smart TVs at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! Choose from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Mi for unbeatable prices on the latest models. Whether you're looking for a 4K TV or a budget-friendly option, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers amazing discounts. Don’t miss these incredible deals.

Enjoy up to 80% discount on smartwatches on Republic Day Sale 2025

Get ready to track your fitness and stay connected with smartwatches at up to 80% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! Shop top brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a smartwatch for fitness tracking or smart features, the Amazon Sale 2025 has the perfect deals for you. Hurry, these discounts won’t last long!

Amazon Sale blockbuster deals on microwaves: Up to 60% off

Need a new microwave oven? Get microwaves at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! Explore blockbuster deals on top brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, and Whirlpool. Whether you’re looking for a solo, grill, or convection microwave, the Amazon Republic Day Sale has the best offers. Don’t miss out on these amazing discounts to make your cooking easier and faster.

Also read: Amazon offers a minimum of 45% off on geysers; Taking a hot shower was never easier!

More than 60% discount on air fryers on Amazon Sale

Cook healthier meals with air fryers at more than 60% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! Explore top brands like Philips, Havells, and more for unbeatable prices. Whether you’re looking to fry, bake, or grill, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers the perfect air fryer to suit your needs. Don’t miss these incredible discounts.

Minimum 70% discount on furniture like sofas, beds, dining tables, study tables and more

Revamp your home with furniture at a minimum of 70% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! From comfortable sofas and stylish beds to elegant dining tables and functional study tables, find everything you need to enhance your living space. The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings unbeatable prices on a wide range of furniture. Don’t miss out on these huge savings!

Also read: Big savings on best water purifiers on Amazon: Up to 50% off on top brands like Aquaguard, AO Smith, HUL Pureit, V-Guard

Minimum 50% discount on footwear for men and women

Step up your style with footwear for men and women at a minimum of 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! Whether you’re looking for casual sneakers, formal shoes, or trendy sandals, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers unbeatable prices on a wide range of options. Don’t miss these amazing discounts to refresh your shoe collection!

Big savings on grooming tools like hair dryers, curlers, trimmers and more

Achieve your perfect look with big savings on grooming tools like hair dryers, curlers, trimmers, and more during the Amazon Sale 2025! Whether you’re styling your hair or grooming your beard, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers amazing discounts on a variety of tools. Don’t miss the chance to grab these must-have grooming essentials at unbeatable prices.

FAQs on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

  • When does the Amazon Republic Day Sale start?

    The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is live now and runs for a limited time. Check the sale page for the exact end date.

  • Can I avail of discounts on already discounted products?

    Yes, during the Amazon Sale 2025, you can enjoy extra savings on products already discounted, depending on the deal.

  • Are there any special deals for Prime members?

    While the sale is open to all, Amazon Prime members may enjoy exclusive early access to deals and additional discounts.

  • How can I pay for my purchases?

    You can pay using various methods including credit/debit cards, net banking, and no-cost EMI options during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

