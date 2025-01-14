Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Get up to 86% off on winter appliances like heaters, geysers during this Amazon Sale

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jan 14, 2025 08:00 AM IST

The Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE! Get up to 86% off on winter appliances like heaters, geysers & more from top brands Usha, Bajaj, Havells this Amazon sale!

Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad | Quilted, 10 Heat Settings, White, Twin - MSU2KTS-V000-11A00 View Details checkDetails

₹22,429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White View Details checkDetails

₹6,697

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Suitable for High Rise Buildings | Italian Design|3 Levels of Safety|Convenient for Kitchen & Bathroom Applications View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Heating | White-Blue | | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),Wall View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Utopia Bedding Under Blanket Polyester Shock Proof and Heating Electric Single Bed Warmer Blanket Skin Friendly 30x60 inch (Maroon) by CRATOS View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expressions Signature Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Wine View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tapish Woollen Electric Blanket - Double Bed Warmer - Shock Proof (5 Years Warranty, Merino Wool, Multicolour, 61x60 inches, Reversible) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,913

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mellow Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed, Shock-Proof Blanket Heater with 4 Heat Settings & 2 Year Warranty. (Greyfleece01) View Details checkDetails

₹1,111

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAPEL Electric Under Bed Heating Blanket Double Bed- Bed Warmer Certified Woollen Shockproof with Two Temperature Controller- Four Heat Settings (152cms X 152cms, lightweight, Checked blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHARP dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothe Dryer I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Area Covers 550 ft² I Drain 20L/day I DW-J20FM-W View Details checkDetails

₹32,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I ‎DW-P10M-W View Details checkDetails

₹22,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 30L/Day Dehumidifier 260-Watts 3 In 1 Dehumidifier,Cloths Dryer And Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

3 in 1 Dehumidifier - 50 Litre Capacity White View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HINISO Dehumidifier for Home, 2000sq.ft Area 10L Dehumidifier with 2.5L Water Tank Capacity, Dehumifiers for Home and Basement with Auto Defrost & Overflow Protection & Timer View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABSORBIA DEHUMIDIFIER for Rooms, Offices and Homes | 1.1 ltr tank, absorption capacity 300ml/ day | Automatic shut off | Noise less |coverage area upto 15 sq. meters View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Techzere Electric Dehumidifier 350ml/Day With 1000 ml Water Tank Capacity 45 Watts for Small Rooms & Spaces View Details checkDetails

₹4,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft² View Details checkDetails

₹9,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White) View Details checkDetails

₹24,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 enters Day 2! It's time to shop and get up to 86% off on a wide range of winter appliances like heaters, geysers and more. With chilly winter days sweeping across North India, it's the perfect opportunity to grab these essential items at unbeatable prices during this Amazon Sale.

Check out amazing deals and offers on winter appliances like heaters, geysers, electric blankets, and more during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025!
Check out amazing deals and offers on winter appliances like heaters, geysers, electric blankets, and more during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025!

Winter appliances are an absolute must to stay warm and comfortable during these cold months. If it's a room heater to keep your space cosy or a geyser to enjoy hot showers, the Republic Day Sale has everything you need. Top brands like Usha, Bajaj and Havells offer reliable and efficient products at discounted rates, making it the best time to shop for your winter essentials. Don't miss out on these great offers, check out the Amazon Sale 2025 and secure the best deals on your winter appliances today. Make this season more comfortable with the right appliances from trusted brands.

Lets explore top deals and offers on winter appliances during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Get great deals on geysers with up to 56% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is live, offering up to 56% off on top-quality geyser and water heater brands like Bajaj, Havells, and Usha. As chilly winter days set in, it's the ideal time to upgrade your home with these must-have appliances. Enjoy hot water whenever you need it and make the cold season more comfortable. Don’t miss out on the best deals during this Amazon Sale 2025. Shop during this Republic Day Sale and stay warm this winter.

Check out the deals on geysers during the Amazon Sale:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get amazing deals on room heaters; up to 60% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE! Take advantage of up to 60% off on room heaters from leading brands on Amazon. Room heaters are essential during these cold winter days, providing comfort and warmth to your home. With winter appliances like room heaters, you can easily keep your living space cosy and warm. Don't miss these amazing discounts and make your home a comfortable haven this season.

Check out the deals and offers on room heaters during the Amazon Sale:

Check out top deals on winter appliances during the Republic Day Sale 2025
Check out top deals on winter appliances during the Republic Day Sale 2025

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Grab incredible deals on smartwatches, heaters, geysers, and more in this Amazon Sale

Buy hot selling electric blankets during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Get up to 86% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here! Enjoy up to 86% off on electric blankets to keep you cosy this winter. With chilly days in full swing, these blankets offer a simple solution for warmth and comfort. Shop now during the Amazon Sale 2025 and grab top-quality electric blankets at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your winter more comfortable. Check out the Amazon Sale for the best deals today!

Check out deals and offers on electric blankets during the Amazon Sale:

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts soon: Prime members' early deals on home decor items; enjoy savings of up to 80%

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab great deals on dehumidifiers; save up to 52%

The Amazon Sale is here with amazing offers on dehumidifiers to help you stay comfortable this season. From space saving models to larger capacity units, find the right dehumidifier to suit your needs. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can save big on top brands known for their quality and durability. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 for unbeatable deals on dehumidifiers, perfect for controlling moisture in your home.

Check out deals and offers on dehumidifiers during the Amazon Sale:

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for All: Unmissable deals on refrigerators, TVs, laptops, ovens, furniture and more

Stay cosy and warm this winter with heated mattress pads during Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save up to 56%

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here with amazing deals on heated mattress pads! Get up to 56% off on top brands during the Amazon Sale 2025. Heated mattress pads are the perfect solution to stay warm and cosy during chilly nights. Don't miss out on the chance to shop this Amazon Sale and grab the best discounts on winter essentials. Make this winter more comfortable with heated mattress pads, available now at great prices.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all! Up to 65% off on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL and more

Check out deals and offers on heated mattress pads during the Amazon Sale 2025:

FAQs on Amazon Republic Day Sale on winter appliances:

  • What winter appliances are available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can find a wide range of winter appliances like room heaters, geysers, electric blankets, and more at great discounts.

  • Can I find energy-efficient winter appliances in the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Yes, the Amazon Sale 2025 offers energy-efficient winter appliances such as heaters and geysers, designed to help you save on electricity bills.

  • Will the Amazon Republic Day Sale include discounts on electric blankets?

    Yes, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers special discounts on electric blankets, making them a great winter essential for cosy nights.

  • What types of geysers are available on Amazon Sale 2025?

    Various types of geysers available on Amazon Sale include instant, storage, and gas geysers, each catering to different water heating needs. Choose based on your preference for quick or stored hot water.

  • Are there any specific brands offering winter appliances during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Yes, leading brands like Usha, Bajaj, Crompton, and Havells offer a variety of winter appliances during the Amazon Sale 2025, ensuring top-quality products for every need.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

