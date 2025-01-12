Menu Explore
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts soon: Prime members' early deals on home decor items; enjoy savings of up to 80%

Kanika Budhiraja
Jan 12, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts 13th Jan midnight for Prime members! Access early pre deals on home decor items like table decor, wall decor, & more.

Indian Art Villa Brass Ship with Wooden Base

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nestasia Gold Resin Music Decoration Set of 3

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZART Resin Cool Dog Bulldog Storage Holder Showpiece for Home Decor Item

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Artment your artistic apartment Surreal Bricked Man

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Artment your artistic apartment Artistry Artful

amazonLogo
GET THIS

zart Dog Showpiece for Home Decor showpiece

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KRAFTSKALA Exquisite Handcrafted Antique Dancer Figurines

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KRAFTSKALA Handpainted Iron Deer Showpiece Set of 2

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Modern Elite Swan Pair Ceramic Art Figure

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cortina Metal Car Statue for Home Decor

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PUREZENTO Vintage Roman White Vase

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURN ASPIRE Combo Set Of Ceramic Vase

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glimpse Homes Crinkled Paper Bag Vase

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pure Home + Living Ivory Honeycomb

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Market99 Pink Ceramic Vase - Engraved Floral Pattern, Flower Holder

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Craftribal Inverted U Shape Ceramic Minimalist Aesthetic Flower Vase

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Behoma Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding

amazonLogo
GET THIS

10Club Hammered Gold Metal Round Vase

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURN ASPIRE Combo Set of Ceramic Vase

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livinluxe paintings colorful Tree modern art canvas home decor wall

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artsense 3d look Buddha lucky canvas Painting for wall decoration

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maxstone Improve your place Vinyl Beautiful Folk Dance Wall

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KYARA ARTS new concept grill big size Multiple Frames

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ARTELLY Decorative Big Size Wall Painting For Living Room Bedroom

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kotart Modern Wall Art Framed Painting for Wall Decoration

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kotart Wood Premium Digital Paintings With Frame For Home Decoration

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artsense premium 20x30 inch abstract Canvas wall painting

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PAPER PLANE DESIGN Madhubani paintings for living room

amazonLogo
GET THIS

walllane Painting for Home Decoration

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Decorative India Metal Iron Leaf Hanging Wallart

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH Wall Art Metal Round Shaped Beautiful Leaf Wall Arts

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Wall Decor Metal Wall Art

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Art Set of 8

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Deco Multi Color Wall Hanging Wall Arts

amazonLogo
GET THIS

pranjals house Wall Art Deer And Butterfly Metal Frame with LED

amazonLogo
GET THIS

pranjals house Ginkgo Tree Leaves and Deer With LED Metal Wall Decor

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CRAFTEL Metal Analog Double Sided Vintage Railway Station Wall Clock

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CRAFTEL Handcrafted Brass And Wood Decorative Silent

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CRAFTEL MDF Peacock Designed Round Handmade Antique Vintage Wal

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CRAFTEL Metal Analog Double Sided Vintage Station Wall Clock

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Craftel Brass Roman Dial Clock Antique Decorative Wall Clock

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CRAFTEL 12 Brass Embossed Antique Wall Clock Vintage Round Analog Clock

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Craftel Brass Roman Dial Round Wall Clock

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CRAFTEL Engineered Wood Antique Hand Painted Wall Analog Clock

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Craftel Brass Embossed Analog Wall Clock Round Handcrafed Clock

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Craftel Brass Fitted Black Polished Wall Clock Antique Decorative

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is just around the corner, set to begin on 13th January 2025 at midnight for Prime members. This highly anticipated event offers exciting early deals, allowing Prime members to enjoy exclusive savings before the main sale kicks off. If you're looking to refresh your living space, now is the time to shop for home decor items like wall clocks, paintings, vases, showpieces, and much more. With the discounts on offer, it’s a perfect opportunity to add new pieces to your home without stretching your budget.

Refresh your home with Amazon Great Republic Day Sale early pre deals on stylish home decor items.
Refresh your home with Amazon Great Republic Day Sale early pre deals on stylish home decor items.

Prime members will have early access to the best deals, giving them a head start on the most popular items. Don’t miss this chance to grab the home decor items you’ve been eyeing at great prices during the Amazon Sale. Make the most of this opportunity and purchase the best home decor pieces to add charm and beauty to your home.

Modern showpieces for your home: Save up to 66% on beautiful decorative pieces

Add a personal touch to your living space with beautiful showpieces that reflect your taste and personality. From elegant sculptures to unique figurines, these items bring warmth and charm to any room. Perfect for living rooms, shelves, or entryways, showpieces create a welcoming atmosphere that feels uniquely yours. With discounts of up to 66%, this is the perfect time to invest in high-quality pieces that uplift your home. Shop now for incredible savings ahead of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!

Check out top pre deals and offers on showpieces during Amazon Sale:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Early pre deals on vases before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save up to 60%

Take a look at the early pre deals on home decor items like vases before the Amazon Republic Day Sale begins. Stylish vases are a great way to give your living space a fresh touch. They not only add beauty but also serve as functional pieces for holding flowers or other decorative elements. If placed on a table, shelf, or mantel, these vases will help bring a lively vibe to your home. Grab these pre sale deals and refresh your space with the perfect vase!

Check out top pre deals and offers on vases during the Amazon Sale:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Amazon Mega Furniture Sale: Up to 60% off on beds, sofas, swings, mattresses and more!

Early pre deals on wall paintings: Save up to 70% ahead of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Get early access to amazing pre deals on home decor items like wall paintings before the Amazon Republic Day Sale begins. Wall paintings are a great way to add personality and charm to your living space. If you prefer abstract, nature-inspired, or traditional designs, there is something for every taste. These paintings can brighten up any room and serve as a focal point for your decor. Shop now to pick up beautiful artwork that will complement your home.

Check out top pre deals and offers on wall paintings during the Amazon Sale:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best sofa cushions: Top 7 premium options for a luxurious and comfortable living room

Early pre deals on wall art before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save up to 80%

Get a head start on decorating your home with early pre deals on home decor items like wall art. Before the Amazon Republic Day Sale begins, you can shop for unique wall art pieces to brighten your living space. From canvas prints to framed artwork, these pieces are a great way to add character to any room. With the early deals, you can bring home beautiful art pieces at a fraction of the price and make your space feel fresh and welcoming.

Check out top pre deals and offers on wall art during the Amazon Sale:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best cushions for chairs in India: Top 8 comfortable and stylish options for your home and office seating needs

Early pre deals on wall clocks before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save up to 80%

Start refreshing your living space with early pre deals on wall clocks for home decor before the Amazon Republic Day Sale kicks off. Save up to 80% on a variety of designs, perfect for adding both style and function to your walls. From elegant vintage looks to contemporary pieces, you'll find the ideal clock to match your home decor. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers to brighten your space at unbeatable prices!

Check out top pre deals and offers on wall clocks during the Amazon Sale:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs on early prime members pre deals on home decor items before Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

  • When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale start for Prime members?

    The sale starts on 13th January 2025 at midnight for Prime members.

  • What types of home decor items are available in the early pre deals?

    Early deals include wall clocks, paintings, vases, showpieces, and more.

  • Do I need to be a Prime member to access early deals?

    Yes, early deals are exclusive to Prime members.

  • Can I purchase these home decor items before the main sale begins?

    Yes, early pre deals allow Prime members to purchase items before the main sale starts.

  • Are the pre deals on home decor items available to non-Prime members?

    No, the early pre deals are exclusively for Prime members before the main sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

