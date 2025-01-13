Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to go LIVE for all in less than 6 hours! Up to 65% off on smart TVs

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is almost here, going LIVE in less than 6 hours! This year’s sale brings incredible discounts, including up to 65% off on smart TVs and a wide range of other exciting offers. This is the perfect opportunity. With exclusive deals on top brands, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more, the Amazon Sale offers something for everyone. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Starting in less than 6 hours! Grab up to 65% off on smart TVs and more amazing deals!

Prime members get early access, so don’t wait to explore the best of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Make the most of these limited-time offers and shop early to snag the best deals before they’re gone!

Here are the top picks for televisions with stellar deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning 4K resolution with Dynamic Crystal Color for vibrant, lifelike visuals. Perfect for home entertainment, it features a sleek AirSlim design, an in-built Alexa and Bixby for voice control, and a Solar Cell remote for energy-efficient usage. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the TV offers endless content streaming. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, take advantage of exciting discounts on this incredible TV for an immersive viewing experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a high-definition display with a resolution of 720p, making it ideal for everyday viewing. Featuring Web OS Smart TV, it allows easy access to streaming services and applications. The flat screen design fits perfectly in any room, while the DTS Virtual:X sound provides an immersive audio experience. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, it offers seamless connectivity. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, take advantage of exciting discounts on this feature-packed smart TV, perfect for those seeking affordability and functionality.

Loading Suggestions...

The Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV offers an exceptional viewing experience with 4K Quantum Dot technology, ensuring vibrant colours and crisp clarity. The integrated soundbar with Dolby Audio and Voice Clarity enhances audio, while HDR10+ and Cricket Mode deliver dynamic picture quality. Powered by Google TV, it supports a wide range of streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Perfect for entertainment enthusiasts, this TV is a great choice for home theatres. Get it at a fantastic price during the Amazon Sale, bringing together stunning visuals and smart features.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on January 13, Prime members to get 12-hour early access

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines stunning visuals with advanced features. With Dolby Atmos and HDR10 support, this TV offers exceptional sound and picture clarity. The 4K AI Upscaler enhances content quality, while Game Mode Plus and AI Sports Mode elevate gaming and sports viewing. Built-in Google Assistant provides seamless voice control. Perfect for entertainment lovers, it’s a great addition to any home, especially during the Amazon Sale for unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV delivers impressive 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, ensuring enhanced picture quality. The Reality Flow MEMC and Vivid Picture Engine offer smooth motion for a superior viewing experience. With 30W Dolby Audio sound and DTS-X, it’s perfect for immersive entertainment. Equipped with Google TV and voice assistant, this TV is ideal for home entertainment enthusiasts and makes a great choice for those shopping the Amazon Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV offers a smooth and versatile viewing experience. With its HD Ready resolution, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, it delivers clear sound quality. The Fire OS 7 provides access to Prime Video, Netflix, and 12,000+ apps, with DTH integration for switching between TV channels and OTT apps. A great choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smart TV with strong entertainment options.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers exceptional picture quality with 4K resolution and HDR 10. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it enhances your viewing experience with features like Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, and AI Sound. The WebOS platform provides access to unlimited OTT apps, and AI Brightness Control ensures the best visuals in any lighting. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, it's perfect for home entertainment setups.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning visuals with 4K resolution and the advanced Crystal Processor 4K for optimized picture quality. Features like UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, and 4K Upscaling ensure smooth motion and enhanced contrast. It supports multiple streaming services and is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity. Ideal for home entertainment, this smart TV offers a versatile viewing experience.

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Smart TV under Rs, 40000: Top 10 picks for your perfect movie nights

Top 10 Samsung HD TVs for home for an unparalleled home entertainment

10 best 4K Android TVs that are efficient and budget-friendly

10 best TVs under ₹15,000: Most affordable picks

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on TV: FAQs When does the sale begin for Prime and non-Prime members? The sale starts on January 13th. For Prime members, it begins at midnight, and for non-Prime members, it starts at noon.

Can I avail of any bank discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale? Yes, several bank discounts are available, including up to Rs. 5000 off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 4500 off with IDFC First Bank, and up to 7.5% off with RBL Bank and BOB cards.

Are the bank discounts available to everyone? No, these offers are subject to change and vary from one cardholder to another. Make sure to check the specific terms and conditions for your bank and card type.

Can I combine these bank discounts with other promotions during the sale? It depends on the specific terms of the offer. Generally, these bank discounts can be used in conjunction with other deals, but it’s advisable to review the sale’s terms for each product.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.