Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Grab incredible deals on smartwatches, heaters, geysers, and more in this Amazon Sale

By Kanika Budhiraja
Jan 13, 2025 04:00 PM IST

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Shop amazing deals on gadgets, home and kitchen appliances, and large appliances. Don't miss out on this Amazon Sale 2025.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)

₹36,990

GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)

₹23,990

GET THIS

Longway Superb 15 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 15 Ltr)

₹3,589

GET THIS

Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold

₹3,299

GET THIS

Godrej Eon Dishwasher | 8 Place Setting Counter-Top | Compact with an In-built heater (DWT EON MGNS 8C NF SKSL, Silky Silver) | Perfect for Indian kitchens and smaller families

₹19,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKIN

₹34,990

GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Cherry Blossom)

₹1,299

GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking|7 Pre-set Menus|Grill, Bake, Fry, Reheat, Defrost|40-200 C l Dual Speed Technology|Voice Control|90+ Recipe 3.5 liter, White

₹4,990

GET THIS

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

₹11,990

GET THIS

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack)

₹8,790

GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)

₹19,990

GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)

₹17,990

GET THIS

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White)

₹35,990

GET THIS

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

₹14,790

GET THIS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)

₹17,490

GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox)

₹29,990

GET THIS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

₹29,990

GET THIS

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)

₹33,490

GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

₹18,990

GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

₹73,990

GET THIS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (2024, IFBDC-2235DRBED, Midnight Bloom Red) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller with Base Drawer

₹17,490

GET THIS

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)

₹15,990

GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

₹37,990

GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

₹25,990

GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model)

₹79,990

GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

GET THIS

Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (2024 Model, RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold)

₹42,989

GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023)Thin & Light Laptop,Intel Core i9-13900H 13th Gen, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD+(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Black/1.88 kg) X1605VA-MB947WS

₹69,990

GET THIS

HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU

₹74,990

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (24GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS00CKIN

₹58,990

GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/36 WHR) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

₹30,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15 (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GIN

₹59,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 15 3535 Laptop – 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Carbon Black, 1.67 Kg, Lightweight and Portable

₹29,990

GET THIS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU

₹53,990

GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch

₹69,990

GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

GET THIS

HP 15s AMD Ryzen 5 5500u (8GB DDR4 RAM/ 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Windows 11 / MS Office2021 / FHD 15.6 (39.6 cm) + Backlit Keyboard/Silver / 1.69 kg/Dual Speakers) eq2304AU / Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹37,470

GET THIS

Havells Adonia Plus 25 Litre Storage Water Heater | Faster heating, Glass Coated Tank, Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element | (Free Flexi Pipes, Installation, & Shock Safe Plug) With Remote | (White) View Details checkDetails

₹15,199

GET THIS

Longway Superb 15 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 15 Ltr) View Details checkDetails

₹3,589

GET THIS

V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (Digital Display, BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre),Wall View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

GET THIS

POLYCAB Superia 5-Star 15L Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Installation | 5-yr tank & 2-yr product warranty | Temperature Control Knob | Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Efficient Heating 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

GET THIS

Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 15L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated, ABS Body Vertical Geyser for Bathroom,3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

GET THIS

Hindware smart appliances Immedio Neo 25L Storage Water Heater With Glass-Lined Tank, 5-Star Rating And Temperature Control Knob (White and Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,996

GET THIS

Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty,Wall View Details checkDetails

₹3,549

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

GET THIS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

GET THIS

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

GET THIS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

GET THIS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

GET THIS

Acer 189 cm (75 inches) M Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED Google TV AR75UDMGR2885AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹139,999

GET THIS

Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

GET THIS

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

GET THIS

Bajaj Majesty Ofr 13 Fin Plus 2900 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|Duraprotek-Anti-Leak Fins|3-Yr Warranty 400W Ptc Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GET THIS

RR Signature FLAREX Halogen Room Heater 1200 Watt | 3 Rod, 3 Heat Setting (400W/800W/1200W) | 180 Degree Oscillation | Metal Grill For Safety | Silent Operation | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

GET THIS

Havells Co zio Quartz Room Heater - 800 Watts (White, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

GET THIS

Bajaj Majesty Ofr 13 Fin Plus 2900 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|Duraprotek-Anti-Leak Fins|3-Yr Warranty 400W Ptc Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GET THIS

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

GET THIS

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

GET THIS

ACTIVA Heat Max (2000 Watts) with 2 Heating Mode full ABS body Electric Room Heater come with 1 Year warranty (White) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic, Fast Heating | Bedroom, Office, Indoor Use | For Small Space Upto 150SqFt | Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection | 1 yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Midea 13 Place Setting Standard Dishwasher (WQP12-5201F, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

GET THIS

LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

GET THIS

Carysil Fully Built-in Dishwasher DW-01 | 14 Place Setting | A+ Energy Classs | 7 Wash Programs | Inox Stainless Steel Finish View Details checkDetails

₹52,798

GET THIS

Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I, Silver Inox), extra dry and hygienic wash View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

GET THIS

LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

GET THIS

Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

GET THIS

Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White), extra dry and hygienic wash View Details checkDetails

₹41,490

GET THIS

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

GET THIS

CULTSPORT Newly Launched Ace X 1.96 AMOLED Smartwatch, Premium Metallic Build Smartwatch, Always On Display, Bluetooth Calling, Live Cricket Score,Functional Crown(Black Silicone) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

GET THIS

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Midnight Pulse) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

GET THIS

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

GET THIS

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91 UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Pro [New Launch] 1.8 Vibrant Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men & Women, 7 Days Battery Life, Metallic Finish, Built-in Games, Voice Assistance, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

Boult Newly Launched Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

GET THIS
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! This much-awaited Amazon Sale 2025 brings incredible deals across a variety of categories. From home and kitchen appliances to large appliances and gadgets, there's something for everyone. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen setup or find the latest tech gadgets, this is the time to shop.

Check out our hand-picked deals across gadgets, home & kitchen appliances, large appliances, and electronics for maximum savings in the Republic Day Sale!
The Republic Day Sale offers great discounts on top-quality products, making it the perfect opportunity to grab those items you've been eyeing. You’ll find everything from refrigerators and washing machines to laptops and smart devices. Don't miss out on the chance to save big on the best deals of the year. With prices this good, now is the perfect time to shop for all your home and kitchen needs or treat yourself to a new gadget. The Amazon Sale 2025 is here; check it out today and make the most of these limited-time offers!

Bank offers and discounts

Get additional savings during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with exclusive bank offers! Enjoy exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and up to 10% instant discounts on selected cards.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale - Bank discounts available*

HDFC Bank credit card: Up to Rs.5000/- instant discount on EMI transactions

IDFC First Bank credit card: Up to Rs.4500/- instant discount on EMI transactions

RBL Bank: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

BOB card: Up to 7.5% instant discount on EMI transactions

Federal Bank: 10% discount up to R.3500/- on EMI transactions

*These are subject to change and also vary from one cardholder to another.

 

Hottest deals across various product categories during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Republic Day Sale blockbuster deals on washing machines: Up to 41% discount

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all, and the Amazon Sale 2025 brings exciting deals on washing machines. Enjoy up to 41% off on top-rated models across various brands. This is your chance to grab the best deals on washing machines that suit your needs and budget. The Amazon Republic Day Sale is the perfect time to shop for home appliances with huge savings on products that make your daily chores easier. Don't miss out; check out the deals on washing machines now!

Check out top deals on washing machines during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Refrigerators at up to 40% discount: Unmissable deals on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE, and it’s bringing blockbuster deals on refrigerators with discounts of up to 40%. This Amazon Sale 2025 is the best time to shop for all your home essentials. You’ll also find amazing offers on washing machines and more, all under one roof. Don't miss out on the huge savings during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. From cooling solutions to laundry essentials, there are plenty of deals to choose from. Check out the sale now!

Check out top deals on refrigerators during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 40% off on laptops during this Amazon Sale:

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all with blockbuster deals on laptops! Don’t miss out on huge discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, there are deals on all types of laptops for every need. Suppose you're looking for a laptop for work, gaming, or everyday use, the Amazon Republic Day Sale has something for everyone. Shop now and save big on top brands. Hurry, these deals won’t last long! Browse all the amazing offers and deals today.

Check out top deals on laptops during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Blockbuster deals on geysers with up to 53% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE, bringing incredible savings on geysers with discounts of up to 53%! This Amazon Sale 2025 offers unbeatable prices across a wide range of home appliances, including geysers, washing machines, and more. With the Amazon Republic Day Sale, it's the perfect time to get top-rated products at affordable prices. Don't miss out on these blockbuster deals; shop now to grab amazing offers before they're gone! Make the most of this limited-time Amazon Sale!

Check out top deals on geysers during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Get up to 65% off on TVs during the Amazon Republic Day sale 2025

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is here, bringing massive discounts of up to 65% on a wide range of TVs! From smart TVs to 4K Ultra HD models, this sale offers incredible deals on the latest and most popular televisions. Upgrade your entertainment setup with top-rated brands at unbeatable prices during this limited-time event. With options available for every budget and preference, now is the perfect opportunity to bring home your dream TV at an affordable price. Don’t wait—shop now and make the most of these amazing offers before they’re gone!

Check out top deals on TVs during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for Prime Members: Unmissable deals on refrigerators, TVs, laptops, ovens and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Blockbuster deals on all types of room heaters

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all! Get ready for blockbuster deals on room heaters, with discounts of up to 50%. This Amazon Sale 2025 offers huge savings on a variety of products, including home appliances like washing machines. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to grab the best deals of the year. Shop the Amazon Republic Day Sale now and take advantage of these incredible offers before they're gone. Check out the latest deals on room heaters and more!

Check out top deals on room heaters during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Blockbuster deals on dishwashers; up to 39% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all, bringing blockbuster deals on dishwashers! Enjoy amazing discounts of up to 39% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. This is the perfect opportunity to grab a high-quality dishwasher at a fraction of the price. Shop now to explore top brands and great offers on dishwashers, with savings that you won’t want to miss. With the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can get the best deals on appliances and more. Don't wait; check out the offers today!

Check out top deals on dishwashers during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Also Read: Amazon blockbuster deals on best selling refrigerators: Up to 40% off on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool with No Cost EMI options

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Blockbuster deals on smartwatches; more than 90% off

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Shop incredible deals on smartwatches with discounts of up to 90%. From top brands to the latest models, the Amazon Sale 2025 offers fantastic offers that you don't want to miss. If you're upgrading your smartwatch or buying one for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to grab great deals. Check out the Amazon Republic Day Sale today and take advantage of these limited-time offers!

Check out top deals on smartwatches during the Amazon Sale 2025:

FAQs

  • What categories are included in the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    The sale features deals on gadgets, home & kitchen appliances, large appliances, electronics, and more.

  • Can I get discounts on large appliances during the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Yes, the sale includes huge discounts on refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other large appliances.

  • Are there deals on smart gadgets in the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Definitely! Expect amazing offers on smartwatches, smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets.

  • How do I find the best deals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Simply browse the categories or check the "Deals of the Day" section for exclusive discounts

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

