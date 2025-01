Amazon Sale 2025 deals on geysers: Get up to 70% discount on water heaters for kitchen and bathroom

Looking for the perfect water heater to beat the winter chill? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is here to make it happen! Live from 13th January, this sale brings you unbeatable deals on energy-efficient geysers from top brands like Racold, Crompton, Bajaj, and more. Enjoy maximum savings on water heaters during Amazon Sale 2025.

With discounts up to 70%, this is your chance to grab premium water heaters designed for faster heating, durability, and energy savings. But here’s the catch, the best deals are flying off the shelves! Shop now to ensure your preferred model doesn’t go out of stock. Don’t wait too long, start browsing today!

High capacity water heaters at up to 70% off on Amazon Republic Day Sale: Bathroom geysers

Upgrade your bathroom geyser with the Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Water Heater, now at an incredible 56% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. Designed for high-rise buildings, it features a robust build with Titanium Armour Technology and a Glassline Inner Tank to prevent corrosion. The 5-star rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Swirl Flow Technology delivers 20% more hot water. Don’t miss this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale for deals on bathroom geysers.

Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Warranty: 10-Year Tank, 6-Year Heating Element, 4-Year Product Safety: Child Safety Protection and 4-in-1 Multifunctional Safety Valve

Experience superior durability and efficiency with the Racold Buono Pro NXG 25L Water Heater, now available at an impressive 45% discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. This 5-star rated vertical geyser features Titanium Plus Technology for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance. Its Rust-Proof ABS Body ensures long-lasting performance, while the 3-level safety system provides reliable protection against high temperatures and pressure.

Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Safety: 3-Level Protection with Adjustable Thermostat Build: Rust-Proof ABS Body with Titanium-Coated Steel Tank

Enjoy hot water effortlessly with the Activa Hotline 50L Storage Geyser, now available at 32% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. This energy-efficient water heater features a 7-tank processed metal body for enhanced rust resistance and an extra-thick magnesium anode for long-lasting durability. Its 2000W ISI-marked heating element ensures rapid heating, while the advanced capillary thermostat allows temperature customisation for all seasons. Order now and enjoy free installation!

Specifications Capacity: 50 Litres Safety: Overheat Protection, Pressure Release Valve Material: ABS Plastic with Powder Coated Body Warranty: 5 Years

Enjoy eco-friendly hot water solutions with superior durability and hassle-free performance during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Upgrade your home with the Longway Superb 35L Storage Geyser, now at an incredible 53% discount during the Amazon Sale. This 5-star BEE-rated water heater is designed for maximum energy savings, featuring a stainless steel tank with anti-rust coating for 2X corrosion resistance. Its 2000W copper heating element ensures powerful and quick heating.

Specifications Capacity: 35 Litres Material: Stainless Steel with Nano Poly Bond Technology Safety: 5 safety functions & 15 quality checks Warranty: 5 years on the tank, 1 year on the product

The Amazon Sale 2025 not only brings discounts on geysers, but also services like free installation, cashback offers, and a 7-day replacement policy. Check out the Anchor by Panasonic Delsy 25L Geyser, now at an incredible 58% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This 5-star rated water heater features a glass-lined inner tank with 2X corrosion resistance and a magnesium anode to combat hard water effects. The 2000W copper heating element ensures quick heating, while the adjustable temperature control offers convenience.

Specifications Capacity: 25 Litres Special Features: Rustproof, 4-in-1 multifunction safety valve Energy Efficient: Keeps water hot longer with lower power consumption Warranty: 2 years on the product, 5 years on the inner tank

Check out more unmissable deals on water heaters during Amazon Sale 2025

Best geyser deals and discount on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Low capacity water heaters on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: More than 60% off on kitchen geysers

The Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater is now available at a massive 63% discount during the Republic Day Sale. Designed for high-rise buildings, it features Whirlflow Technology for faster heating and optimized energy savings, delivering 20% more hot water. The colour-changing LED indicator enhances convenience, showing water temperature from blue to amber.

Specifications Capacity: 10 Litres Material: Ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel for corrosion resistance Pressure: 8 Bars, ideal for high-rise buildings Special Features: Heavy-duty heating element, PUF insulation, and IPX-4 waterproof protection

Experience fast and efficient water heating with the Havells Monza 10L Storage Water Heater, now at an incredible 56% discount during the Great Amazon Republic Day Sale. Equipped with a Feroglas Coated Inner Tank, it resists corrosion and hard water damage for longer durability. The heavy-duty heating element ensures quick heating, while the IPX-4 splash-proof design adds to its durability.

Specifications Capacity: 10 Litres Material: Metal with heavy-duty protective anode rod Pressure: 8 Bar, suitable for high-rise buildings Special Features: Temperature-based LED indicator, pre-calibrated thermostat, and safety valve

The Orient Aura Rapid Pro, a revolutionary 5.9L instant water heater is now available at a 62% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. It is designed for faster heating and enhanced safety. Made with a stainless-steel tank, it ensures durability and long-lasting performance. Its shock-proof, rust-resistant body and glass wool insulation provide safety and heat retention for your comfort.

Specifications Capacity: 5.9 Litres with 3,000W power Pressure Compatibility: 6.5 bar, ideal for low to mid-rise buildings Safety Features: Pressure release valve, anti-siphon hole, neon indicators Durable Design: High-strength polymer body and copper heating element

The Longway Superb 15L Water Heater is designed to combine efficiency and durability for your daily hot water needs. With a 5-star BEE rating, it ensures energy savings, while the stainless steel tank with an anti-rust coating offers 2x corrosion resistance. You can get it at a 53% off during the Amazon Sale. Enjoy a 5-year tank warranty, free delivery, and no-cost EMI options. Perfect for a reliable and eco-friendly water heating experience!

Specifications Capacity: 15 LiLitres2000W power Pressure: 8 bars, ideal for high-rise buildings Durability: Nano poly bond technology for superior corrosion resistance Safety: 5 safety functions, BIS-approved copper heating element

The Polycab Intenso 5L Electric Geyser offers instant hot water with its 3KW efficient heating element, making it ideal for bathrooms and kitchens. Its rust-proof engineered plastic body ensures durability, while advanced safety features, including internal fire-retardant cables, provide extra protection for your family. Get this compact and reliable water heater at a 54% discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity: 5 Litres Compact Design: Suitable for small spaces Durable & Safe: Rust-proof body and enhanced safety measures Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on product

Unbeatable deals on kitchen geysers on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on geysers What types of geysers are available during the Amazon Sale 2025? You can find instant, storage, and tankless geysers in various capacities ranging from 3 liters to 25 liters or more. Top brands like Orient, Havells, and Polycab are offering huge discounts.

What is the best geyser size for a small family? A 6-10 liter storage geyser or a 3-liter instant geyser is ideal for small families or individuals. Check product specifications during the sale to find energy-efficient models.

Are there any additional discounts on geysers? Yes, enjoy bank offers, cashback on select cards, and no-cost EMI options. Check for deals like up to 60% off and extended warranties on select brands.

How can I ensure the geyser fits my needs? Look for features like ISI certification, pressure compatibility (6.5-8 bars for high-rise buildings), safety features, and energy efficiency ratings (5-star rated models save more energy).

Do geysers come with free installation during the sale? Some brands offer free or discounted installation services. Confirm the details in the product description before purchase.

