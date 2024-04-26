A first in Lucknow: Clubhouses in high-rise apartment complexes to turn model polling booths

LUCKNOW For the first time in the city, model polling booths will be set up in clubhouses and community centres of 14 high-rise apartment complexes in urban areas to facilitate maximum eligible voters in such residential buildings to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The idea is aimed at taking the electoral process closer to the homes of voters, said officials. A clubhouse in one of the high-rise apartment complexes in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

“In a first, we have decided to turn these clubhouses, often used for recreational activities by housing societies, into polling booths,” Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) V-C Indramani Tripathi told HT.

“In the previous Lok Sabha elections, 62% voting took place in Mohanlalganj but Lucknow saw only 54% voting, which is very disappointing. We aim to increase the percentage to 70% this time,” said district magistrate and district election officer Surya Pal Gangwar.

“Polling booths are being set up in 14 multi-storey apartments of the district so that people living in high-rises can exercise their franchise conveniently,” said divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob in a meeting with representatives of Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs).

“Polling stations are usually set up at government schools and colleges, which are 2-3 km from societies and townships. Hence, many people skip voting, fearing long queues in the morning and evening,” said Vivek Sharma, a representative of Jankipuram RWA who attended the meeting. He informed that around 900 residents from five high-rises will cast their vote at a clubhouse at Srishti Apartment.

Apart from Srishti Apartment on Kursi Road, Parijat Apartment in Gomti Nagar and Sunrise Apartment in Ashiana, among others, are on the list where model polling stations will be set up in the society’s club or community houses.

Representatives of the RWAs requested the district administration to provide facilities, such as shades, drinking water facilities, coolers, fans, ramps and selfie points with slogans at the polling booths for residents of high-rise societies.

“In view of the soaring temperature, we have also requested the LDA V-C for the arrangement of buttermilk, to which he agreed, and temporary toys for children who accompany voters,” said Sharma, adding that Srishti Apartment has been asked to set up a model booth this election.

“Our fully air-conditioned clubhouse is equipped with all modern facilities and is going to be very convenient for our 300 voters of five towers of the apartment,” said Samar Vijay Singh of Parijat Apartment.

As per records, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had made arrangements for approximately 35 lakh voters across thousands of booths spread across the district in the previous elections, but only 20 lakh voters turned up, leaving resources intended for another 15 lakh voters unused. Inputs from Animesh Mishra

WHAT ARE MODEL POLLING BOOTHS?

*As per LDA V-C Indramani Tripathi, model polling booths will be different from the usual booths in a polling station, where facilities like fresh drinking water, shed, sitting space, a selfie point among others will be available. Tripathi also confirmed that keeping the heat in mind, ‘mathha (buttermilk) will also be provided to voters. “These 14 booths will become the model for the rest of the polling booths in the city,” he added.

WHO CAN CAST VOTE?

* Only residents of the said highrise buildings will cast their vote at the polling booths being set up in the clubhouses here.

NO INCONVENIENCE FOR RESIDENTS

* Poll stations usually have high security, but this will not cause any inconvenience to the residents. “The ECI will take over these polling booths only a day before voting and residents will have no problem in accessing the building,” said Tripathi.