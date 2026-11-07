Fitness influencer shows how to make sugar-free gulab jamuns with paneer and sweet potatoes
Vanshika Khurana shares a gulab jamun recipe that has two grams of protein per piece and replaces sugar with monk fruit sweetener.
Gulab jamun needs no introduction, especially in the time of festivities. While it is unparalleled in taste, it is not the best thing to have for those who are trying to watch their calorie intake. To help them indulge in the sweet guilt-free during Diwali, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on November 6 and shared a gulab jamun recipe that uses no sugar, replacing it with monk fruit sweetener.
Also Read | Doctor shares perfect breakfast recipe loaded with protein and fibre: Chickpea pancakes with egg florentine
The gulab jamuns are made with paneer and sweet potatoes and contain two grams of protein in each delicious ball. The quantities of ingredients listed below are for 18 gulab jamuns. The detailed methods of preparation are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For the dough
- 100g paneer made from toned milk
- ½ medium steamed sweet potato
- 65g oats
- 15–20 almonds
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cardamom powder
- Warm milk, as needed
For the sugar-free syrup
- 250–350ml water
- 7–8 saffron strands
- 6–7 tsp monk fruit sweetener, or more as needed
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
Method of preparation
For the syrup
- Add water to a pan and add the monk fruit sweetener.
- Mix well until the sweetener dissolves.
- Add fennel seeds and saffron.
- Simmer for five to six minutes and switch off the flame.
- Let the syrup cool until lukewarm.
For the dough
- Crumble the paneer and knead it by hand until you can form a soft ball.
- Add the steamed sweet potato and cardamom powder.
- Grind the oats and almonds together into a fine mixture.
- Add the ground oats and almonds along with ghee to the paneer mixture.
- Mash everything well and bring it together into a dough.
- Add warm milk little by little, one spoon at a time, if needed, to achieve a soft dough.
- Divide the dough into 18 equal portions and shape them into smooth balls.
For air frying
- Preheat the air fryer if required.
- Air fry the balls at 170°C for 18–20 minutes until dark golden brown.
- Flip them halfway through cooking for even browning.
For serving
- Immediately transfer the hot gulab jamuns into the lukewarm syrup.
- Let them soak for at least three to four hours so they absorb the syrup.
- Enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.