From music to cocktails and decor: Expert shares ways to make your wedding after-party more memorable

Indian weddings have always been deeply rooted in culture, customs and traditions. From the significance of the mehendi and haldi ceremonies to the sacredness of the pheras and the celebrations that follow, every ritual carries its own meaning and brings families and communities together. These traditions are an important expression of heritage, identity and shared emotion.

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Alongside these traditional celebrations, however, the modern Indian wedding is making room for newer expressions of festivity. The main wedding celebrations often honour family traditions, cultural influences and shared milestones, while the after-party allows couples to express another side of themselves. It can be experimental, unconventional, playful or unexpected. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jai Sharma, founder of Envelop, shared tips to make a wedding after-party memorable.

Start with the people When planning an after party, it’s most important to start with the people that are at the centre of it all. If the guest of honour is someone who loves music and going out, then your design could incorporate elements of interest to bring them to life.

According to Sharma, these details can become the starting point for the design. Personalisation should go beyond monograms, customised cocktails or photographs of the couple. It should influence the atmosphere, the spatial experience, the music, the lighting and even how guests interact with the environment.