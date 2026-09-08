A celebration of Bolivian music, culture and camaraderie in Delhi

Delhi got a taste of Bolivian culture at a special reception on September 7, celebrating the country’s 201st Independence Day in the presence of diplomats, friends of Bolivia and members of the Bolivian community in India. Hosted at Bo Tai in Mehrauli, with India’s iconic Qutub Minar as a dramatic backdrop, the evening opened with the national anthems of India and Bolivia, before Bolivian musicians Luciel Izumi, a charango player, and folk musician Fernando Jiménez, a zampoña player, brought the country’s musical traditions to life. Arlette Gabriela Bustamante Garcia, Counsellor, Embassy of the Plurinational State of Bolivia and Dr Aman Puri, Joint Secretary, South America, Ministry of External Affairs, India (HT/Raajessh Kashyap)

The evening was as much a celebration of Bolivia’s national identity as it was of the growing friendship between the two countries

In her welcome address, Arlette Gabriela Bustamante Garcia, counsellor, Embassy of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, spoke about the country’s cultural diversity and its indigenous traditions, textiles, festivals and food. “Bolivia is a country of culture - where the Andes meet the Amazon, where the landscape changes from the high Altiplano to the green Amazonian. But our diversity goes far beyond geography. Bolivia is a home to many people, cultures, languages, and traditions. Our indigenous cultures are not simply part of our history. They are an essential part of who we are today.”

Drawing parallels between India and Bolivia, she adds, “Bolivia and India are geographies very far apart. Our histories are different, our societies are different, and our traditions have developed in very different ways. And yet, being here in India, I have often found things that feel surprisingly familiar. Both our countries are deeply diverse, but have ancient traditions and remain very much alike. In both societies, modern life does not necessarily mean abandoning our roots.”

Dr Aman Puri, Joint Secretary, South America, Ministry of External Affairs, India, said, “There is a huge potential between the two countries. We are doing a large amount in terms of our commercial, political and cultural interaction.” He added, “Bolivia is a partner country in BRICS; we are looking forward to welcoming the Minister and the Vice Minister from Bolivia and looking forward to a very successful BRICS summit.”