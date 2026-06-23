How to choose the perfect photographer and videographer to capture every cherished moment on your wedding

Wedding photography is something very personal and captures once-in-a-lifetime memories. These visuals serve as a reminder of the beautiful moments and the day you walked down the aisle to spend life with the person you love the most. Therefore, it is important to make the right choice when it comes to choosing the photographer and videographer. How to choose the perfect photographer and videographer for wedding. (Unsplash) ​Also read | Dua Lipa’s custom Chanel bridal gown for Sicily wedding to Callum Turner took over 1,155 hours to create. See pics In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaibhaav Singvi, founder of The Movie'ing Moments, shared tips on choosing the right videographer and photographer for your wedding. Do their visual styles match your personality? Vaibhaav said, “More than a start point, this question serves as the anchor to the pathway of finding the ‘two’ who will capture the day, not just how it should be, but the way you want it to be remembered.” The best way to go about it is understanding their creative style and visual compatibility. Wedding photography is no longer just about standard stage portraits; it has evolved into a delightful tapestry of complex genres.

Wedding photography is no longer just about standard stage portraits; it has evolved into a delightful tapestry of complex genres. (Unsplash)

"Couples need to ask themselves: Are we looking for traditional photography (well-lit, structured poses and comprehensive family coverage), vogue-style (high-fashion, dramatic angles, extremely stylised ), or simply candid (unscripted, raw emotions captured without prompting)?" added Vaibhaav. He recommends looking past a team’s curated Instagram grid. This gives you a realistic picture of how they handle tricky indoor lighting, crowded spaces, and the chaotic situation of Indian weddings. The team economics “A common mistake that most couples make is the conviction that more cameras mean effective coverage. After all, you didn’t miss any angle. In reality, an overcrowded room can ruin the natural flow of your events, and in turn the pictures and films,” said Vaibhaav. He highlighted that mismatched priorities and over-extended crews create unwarranted stress on the couple. Find out how the studio/person in charge plans its crew distribution, starting from where they place the cameras, whether that will block the guest’s view of the event, and the synergy between the teams, if you have hired separate professionals/studios for photography and videography. Transparency in deliverables and timeline red flags "Honesty in expectations is crucial, especially regarding timelines and hidden costs. It is important to be completely sure about what you are getting and when," says Vaibhaav.

Camera lenses are notorious for not only capturing the smallest of details like a momentary frown, and magnifying it. (Pexel)