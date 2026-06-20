Dua Lipa’s custom Chanel bridal gown for Sicily wedding to Callum Turner took over 1,155 hours to create. See pics

For the main ceremony, Dua dazzled in a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown designed by Matthieu Blazy, the first bridal creation he has crafted for a friend of the fashion house. The breathtaking dress featured a dramatic low-back silhouette, intricate crystal and feather embellishments, and a sweeping two-metre train adorned with delicate feathers. She completed the ethereal look with a feather-trimmed headpiece, an embroidered six-metre veil, and custom white satin pumps by Massaro.

Dua Lipa has finally unveiled her breathtaking bridal look from her romantic Sicily wedding to Callum Turner . Sharing a series of dreamy photographs on Instagram on June 20, captioned simply “Mr & Mrs,” the singer gave fans a closer look at the fashion moment that stole the spotlight during the couple’s lavish celebration at Villa Valguarnera. (Also read: Dua Lipa brings modern bridal glam in backless feather-trim ivory dress for dreamy pre-wedding celebrations in Italy )

The gown was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, meticulously handcrafted at Chanel’s legendary ateliers on Rue Cambon in Paris. It was embellished with 480,000 hand-sewn beads by Atelier Montex, intricate trompe-l’oeil jewel embroidery created by Lesage that required over 1,155 hours of needlework, and 25,000 carefully applied feathers by Lemarié. Her veil was equally exquisite, featuring hand-embroidered beads, feathers, and hand-cut organza appliqués.

Standing beside her, Callum Turner embodied timeless sophistication in a classic black tuxedo. Featuring satin lapels, a crisp white shirt, a sleek black bow tie, and a subtle red floral boutonnière, his refined ensemble perfectly complemented Dua’s show-stopping bridal look.

About Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Before their lavish Sicily wedding, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner quietly tied the knot at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31. Dua wore a chic Schiaparelli couture suit-dress by Daniel Roseberry, while Turner opted for a classic navy suit.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in early 2024 after attending a Masters of the Air afterparty together in London. They later made their relationship Instagram official, and in mid-2025, Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue.