Dua Lipa brings modern bridal glam in backless feather-trim ivory dress for dreamy pre-wedding celebrations in Italy

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially in full celebration mode as they continue their wedding festivities in Italy, following a private London ceremony earlier this month. Dua Lipa’s bridal glow continues in Italy as she stuns in a backless dress. (Instagram)

The couple was spotted on Friday, June 5, at a pre-wedding celebration in Palermo, where the couple appeared relaxed and radiant as they greeted guests and soaked in the festive atmosphere ahead of their reported second ceremony in Sicily. (Also read: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner marry in London: And the bride wore white Schiaparelli skirt suit with bold Bvlgari necklace )

Dua Lipa stuns in white feathered gown For the occasion, Dua once again delivered a standout fashion moment, stepping out in a striking backless ivory halter dress that perfectly balanced elegance with contemporary edge. The outfit featured Bottega Veneta’s signature basketweave texture, elevated further by a soft, feathered hem that added movement and a touch of playful drama to the otherwise structured silhouette.

She styled the look with a matching clutch and completed her ensemble with sparkling Bulgari jewellery, including refined statement pieces that caught the light beautifully, along with a statement watch that added a subtle hint of modern luxury. The overall look blended modern glamour with soft bridal sophistication, making it a seamless choice for the celebratory pre-wedding festivities in Palermo.