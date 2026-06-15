Relationship experts reveal the biggest mistakes modern couples think are normal but can quietly damage love

Relationships are not just built on love, it builds on trust, respect, and compatibility. In today’s age of modern dating, relationship dynamics are changing, and so is the approach towards them. Relationship experts, Dr Vartika Vishwani and Dr Sunny Garg, in an Instagram post dated June 11, 2026, shared mistakes that modern couples are making and are somehow ruining their relationship. Mistakes modern couples think are normal but can quietly damage love. (Unsplash)

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They highlighted that sometimes, relationships are not breaking because love is missing; they are breaking because people are overstimulated, emotionally tired, mentally distracted, and constantly surviving instead of truly connecting. This leads to the disappearance of patience, softness, and emotional safety.