Zeenat Aman revisits her 1991 interview, shares why ‘love and respect’ matter more than marriage in modern relationships

Clarifying that she isn’t seeking controversy , she added, “I’m not here to provoke, but to share truths I’ve gleaned from my own experiences. To me, what matters most is that the bond between two people is sacred to them, not whether it’s formally recognised by society.”

Zeenat shares in her February 23 Instagram post, “Some months ago, I shared my opinion on live-in relationships, which sparked quite a bit of debate and criticism for allegedly disrespecting traditional values. Here’s a glimpse of my younger self expressing the same perspective."

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has reignited conversations about modern relationships with a candid reflection on live-in partnerships. Sharing a throwback clip from a 1999 interview with Simmy Garewal, she revisited her long-held views on love outside marriage, emphasising personal experience over societal norms. (Also read: Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of her first home in Mumbai featuring grand piano, wooden floors and thoughtful decor. Pics )

She challenged the notion that state or religious approval is necessary for a meaningful partnership. “Believing that a relationship cannot be fulfilling without legal or religious sanction is just as absurd as thinking marriage can turn an unhappy relationship happy.”

How she view modern relationships and marriage Acknowledging the changing dynamics of modern romance, Zeenat observed, “I see how more young people today are entering relationships as equals, not for wealth, alliances, parental approval, or even children, but simply to experience the beauty of human connection.”

For her, respect and love are far more important than legal status. “The foundation of a healthy relationship is mutual respect and love, not paperwork. If my sons ever choose to marry, I’ll be thrilled. But above all, I want them to have meaningful and equal partners in their lives, marriage is secondary.”

Reflecting on the archival interview, she noted, “This clip is from a memorable 1999 interview. I wasn’t expecting to be asked such personal questions, and watching it now still feels a bit uncomfortable. Yet, I’ve realised how crucial these conversations are. Simi’s approach made it easier to address topics that were considered taboo back then.”

How internet reacts Her post quickly garnered attention, racking up a flood of likes and heartfelt comments. One user wrote, “Zeenat ji, thank you for always speaking the truth with such tremendous courage. What makes a relationship sacred is not law, religion, or applause, it’s two people choosing each other with respect and equality. Every day. Without ownership. Without fear. Without obligation. You didn’t dismiss marriage. You just refused to glorify it as a cure-all. That nuance matters. Thank you for saying what so many feel but are afraid to voice. This is the kind of honesty that frees people. Absolute respect.”

Another follower added, “You always sound so profound and so ahead of your time for when this show aired,” while someone else commented, “Absolutely Mam. Totally agree with this. Love between two people is the highest form of divinity that can ever exist. It doesn’t need a signed approval for it to live.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.