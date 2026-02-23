Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of her first home in Mumbai featuring grand piano, wooden floors and thoughtful decor. Pics
Tara Sutaria's new Mumbai home showcases her love for music and aesthetics with a blend of vintage charm and contemporary style.
Tara Sutaria is kicking off 2026 with a significant personal milestone, her very first home in Mumbai. The 30-year-old actor gave fans a peek into the space on social media, marking a fresh chapter in her life. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram on February 23, Tara wrote, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open,” radiating excitement and gratitude. (Also read: Step inside Cola King’s daughter Devyani Jaipuria’s massive farmhouse that looks straight out of a Hollywood movie )
Inside Tara Sutaria's cosy new home in Mumbai
Tara’s new home exudes a cosy yet sophisticated charm. Thoughtfully curated décor accents, intimate corners, and a seamless blend of style and comfort make the space feel personal and inviting rather than flashy.
In one serene frame, Tara is seen offering prayers in a soft ivory saree, her hair neatly tied back. Fresh flowers arranged in a silver vase, delicately placed candles, and softly lit shelves displaying books, framed memories, and curated décor pieces complete the tranquil setting, capturing a heartfelt and intimate housewarming moment.
How does the décor reflect Tara’s personal style
A grand piano resting on a patterned rug hints at her love for music, while the living areas combine spaciousness with a sense of comfort and approachability. Wooden herringbone floors add timeless charm, while neutral-toned sofas, antique-style consoles, and classic artwork on the walls enhance the overall sophistication. Large, flowing curtains allow natural light to filter in, accentuating the serene and airy ambience.
Tara also highlighted some of her favourite corners, including a beautifully styled console table adorned with pink lilies, candles, and framed photographs. The home perfectly balances vintage charm with contemporary minimalism, making it feel warm, lived-in, and intimate rather than staged. From cosy nooks to carefully curated décor, every corner reflects her understated elegance, love for aesthetics, and the personal touch that makes a house truly feel like a home.
On the work front
On the professional front, Tara is gearing up for the release of her next project, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film, a Kannada-English bilingual, stars Yash in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth. It is set to hit theatres on March 19.
