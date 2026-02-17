Step inside 30 year old Kerala home revamped into a light filled, nature-inspired haven designed for two generations

The renovation focused on reinterpreting these existing strengths, opening up the living and dining areas, improving visual flow and transparency, and creating a contemporary yet warm environment, all while preserving the home’s essential character and charm.

The project began with a clear goal: to revamp an ageing house to comfortably accommodate two generations under one roof. While the original structure had strong potential, double-height volumes, abundant natural light, and seamless connections to the outdoors, these features were largely underutilised.

In a video shared by the interior design page ArchPro on February 10, a 30-year-old home situated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has been revealed in all its rejuvenated glory.

This 30-year-old home has been completely transformed into a nature-filled haven. What was once a traditional, slightly dated house now bursts with light, greenery, and open, airy spaces. Designed to comfortably host two generations under one roof, the renovation brings a modern, contemporary vibe while keeping the warmth and charm of the original home. Let’s take a closer look at the stunning transformation. (Also read: Step inside newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s stunning sea-facing Mumbai flat with private pool, entertainment zone )

What challenges designers face during renovation Renovating an occupied house came with its own unique set of challenges. Large portions of the structure had to be demolished and reorganised to create open, functional, and inviting spaces. Key service areas, such as the kitchen and pantry, were carefully redesigned to balance utility and style.

Since the family continued living on-site during construction, the work had to proceed in carefully planned phases, tackling one section at a time to ensure safety, minimise disruption, and maintain a sense of normalcy. Keeping the design cohesive and maintaining continuity across these staggered phases was one of the most demanding aspects of the project.

(Also read: Step inside Sameera Reddy’s multi-storey Goa home featuring her ‘third child’ Contessa, organic garden and sunset views )

The end result is a home that blends indoors and outdoors, where every corner feels connected to nature. Light-filled, airy spaces and thoughtful landscaping reflect both modern aesthetics and timeless charm. The rejuvenated home stands as a perfect example of how even older structures can be transformed into serene, inviting, multi-generational sanctuaries, spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.