Step inside Cola King’s daughter Devyani Jaipuria’s massive farmhouse that looks straight out of a Hollywood movie

At the heart of the home is the Grand Great Room, which features soaring vaulted ceilings with exposed timber beams, creating a rustic yet refined atmosphere. A striking black-and-white checkered floor adds a modern edge to the traditional stone-clad walls, while floor-to-ceiling glass gables flood the space with light and offer uninterrupted views of the estate's sprawling greenery. Plush white sofas are paired with heritage-style rugs and a massive circular glass coffee table, making the cavernous space feel intimate despite its size.

Stepping into her residence is like walking onto a high-budget film set where old-world majesty meets contemporary luxury. Grand white pillars frame sweeping entryways, guiding the eye toward massive, manicured lawns that stretch out like a private emerald kingdom.

Devyani Jaipuria, daughter of Cola King and billionaire Ravi Jaipuria, has charted her own path instead of simply following in her father’s footsteps. In a February 19 interview with Curly Tales, she opened the doors to her sprawling private farmhouse, giving fans an exclusive peek into her luxurious lifestyle. From the grand interiors to every opulent corner of her estate, the tour is a masterclass in modern elegance and extravagance. (Also read: Step inside 30 year old Kerala home revamped into a light filled, nature-inspired haven designed for two generations )

Interiors that feel like a living museum The home functions as a living museum, with significant artworks integrated into every room. The formal dining hall is designed for grandeur, featuring a polished, reflective table long enough for a banquet, set beneath a glistening crystal chandelier.

High-contrast expressionist paintings and large-scale botanical murals dominate the walls, framed by elegant arched doorways and gold sconces. No corner is left untouched, with gilded clocks and intricate sculptures of stallions near the windows adding layers of artisanal craft.

(Also read: Step inside newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s stunning sea-facing Mumbai flat with private pool, entertainment zone )

The exterior of the farmhouse further amplifies its cinematic quality. Beyond the white colonnades, the garden serves as a serene buffer, with multiple seating areas that overlook the expansive lawns. From a dedicated bar area with striped high-back chairs to sun-drenched library corridors, every outdoor element is a masterclass in palatial living.

Devyani’s farmhouse tour is not just a glimpse into a private residence, it is a showcase of modern opulence and thoughtful design, reflecting her personal style and larger-than-life lifestyle.