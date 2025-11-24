Step inside Dharmendra’s peaceful 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse where he spent his final years surrounded by nature

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 in Mumbai. With a glorious career spanning over six decades, he leaves behind a cinematic legacy that generations will continue to cherish. Dharmendra, Bollywood's 'He-Man', passed away at 89, leaving behind a legacy after a six-decade career.(Instagram)

While Dharmendra lived much of his life under the spotlight, his heart always belonged to the quiet, earthy charm of Lonavala. His sprawling 100-acre farmhouse, surrounded by lush greenery, open fields and serene walking trails, became the place where he spent much of his time in his later years. Here’s a closer look inside his luxurious home. (Also read: Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates: Actor dies days short of 90th birthday; Shah Rukh, Amitabh arrive for last rites )

Inside Dharmendra's serene Lonavala farmhouse

Spread across a vast 100 acres, Dharmendra’s Lonavala farmhouse feels like a world far removed from Mumbai’s constant noise. He often said he was, at heart, a man who belonged to the soil, someone who loved crops, open skies and the simple rhythm of outdoor life.

Growing up in Sahnewal, Punjab, farming wasn’t aspirational or trendy for him. It was just everyday living. Even after he rose to superstardom, that instinct, that grounding, never left him.

The farmhouse reflects this deep-rooted simplicity. There are no sleek glass facades or ultra-modern design corners here. Instead, the indoor spaces are built with wood, stone and earthy textures. The sitting room, with its heavy, comfortable sofas, is designed for togetherness. Dharmendra loved having people around, especially family, and the home carries that warmth.

Love for organic farming and open skies

One of the most charming aspects of the property is its focus on organic farming. Dharmendra grew fruits, vegetables and even rice on the land. He often shared glimpses of this life, watering plants, plucking mangoes, laughing as he chased ducks.

The farmhouse also shelters buffaloes, adding to the rustic, lived-in feel he cherished. His love for “soil and open skies,” as he often said, is evident in every corner of the property. Even after decades as one of Indian cinema’s biggest icons, Dharmendra found his truest happiness in the slow, calm routine he grew up with, close to nature, close to himself.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, popularly known simply as Dharmendra, is an iconic Indian actor, producer and politician celebrated for his contribution to Hindi cinema. Often hailed as one of the most handsome, influential and commercially successful stars in Indian film history, he continues to remain a beloved figure. The veteran actor is next set to appear in the war drama Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda.