What is quantum dating? The new trend that is defining modern romance

The dating scene is turning sci-fi, too surreal and mind-bending, with all the expectations, emotions, and breakups (the new dating lingo is no less than quantum jargon, from breadcrumbing to orbiting.) They start to feel straight out of a Christopher Nolan film. Quantum theories and all the related fancy jargon might sound like rocket science reserved for physics nerds and astronomy buffs, but whether you realise it or not, you are probably already living it in your love life. Dating is no longer linear. Here's how to find love right now.(Shutterstock)

Like insane Inception-level plot twists, but with your dating journey, whether it is going back to square one with texting phase after coming so close to finishing the line of hard launch, or soulmate-like lovebombing at dating app opening lines, in short, modern romance is as unpredictable as quantum mechanics.

A survey conducted by dating app QuackQuack showed how the dating landscape reflects quantum mechanics' overarching principles, which led to the term ‘quantum dating.’

Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, explained this dating style and attributed one of the key features to be ‘multiple possibilities.' He said, "Love was linear; now it's quantum. A shift is quietly occurring in the dating culture, with a new-age concept called quantum dating gaining traction in online dating conversations. The idea is that every match holds the potential to open a parallel universe of emotional, romantic, and existential possibilities."

Given the growing gap between previous and contemporary generations when it comes to love, dating and relationships, it’s no shock that dating goals and dynamics have undergone a whole seismic shift, so drastic that it might as well be interdimensional.

Ravi explained the findings of the study and added, “Previous generations dated with a single goal: marriage or a long-term commitment, but the survey shows that the new-gen daters are here for more; they want to explore the timelines and the endless possibilities it has to offer. The survey was conducted among 8974 active users from Tier 1 and 2 cities. Participants ranged from 18 to 27 and came from various educational and professional fields.”

Matches cause a ripple effect

Ripple effect is a situation when one action snowballs into a series of consequences, almost akin to ripple in water. (Shutterstock)

You may not realise it now, but every dating experience, small or big, leaves behind something. The chain reaction may not be evident, but that one action may be the catalyst for something bigger, unexpected, whether in interpersonal or intrapersonal relations.

Weighing in on ripple effect as one of the key features of quantum dating, Ravi Mittal added, “It's clear that not every match leads to true love, however more than 43 percent of daters from across India claimed that most matches cause a ripple effect, leading to something more than they expected. 2 in 7 people said they found their deal-breakers after a bad connection; 28 percent of female daters shared they realized that they were settling for less than what they deserved after a match kindly pointed it out.”

Schrodinger’s cat

Schrodinger’s cat is more of a hypothetical thought situation, shared by physicist Erwin Schrödinger. It involves imagining a cat in a sealed box. Inside the box, there's something deadly which may or may not kill the cat. But until the box is opened, one can't really know if it is dead or alive. (Shutterstock)

Much like the thought experiment Schrödinger’s Cat, dating too is also all about chances. You don’t know whether a match will be a hit or a miss until you take the leap and make that first move.

“2647 daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities believe that Schrodinger's Cat applies to date as well. In the quantum theory of dating, a match is both successful and unsuccessful until you take a leap and connect. The idea is to give it a chance and not ignore matches just because they don't tick all the boxes. Respondents said that the uncertainty is a part of the rush," Ravi elaborated on the key feature of uncertainty, all based on some hypothesis in dating as well.

Multiversal view of the ‘one’

Multiverse suggests there's more than one universe, possibly multiple or infinite universes as well, with different versions of you living in those universes.(Shutterstock)

Love has always been about finding the on, your soulmate, your better half. But the multiversal concept of love suggests that sometimes, more than one person can be ‘the one.’ And most importantly, with so many paths, there's no one path to find your true love. It offers much-needed hope esepcially for those who pinned all their hopes on one person, only to get heartbroken in the end. This theory kindles the belief that love isn’t a one-time opportunity.

Sharing the real-world findings, Ravi noted, "There has been a significant decline in the fear of rejection and breakup because people are now inclined towards the idea that there are multiple 'right person' for different phases of life. Around 22% of men and 19% of women from Tier 1 and 2 cities disclosed they are rejecting the idea of a single ‘the one.’ They shared that the right person doesn't necessarily have to be a soulmate; it can also be someone who taught you a valuable lesson, which pushed for much-needed character development.

I am you and you are me

Daters often see a reflection of themselves in their matches.(Shutterstock)

Dating is also about finding yourself. This journey of finding a partner isn’t just about discovering who’s right for you; it’s also about understanding what you truly need and, in the process, whether you are ready or not.

Speaking about this reflective journey of contemporary dating, Ravi shared, “3 in 5 daters between 22 and 27 believe that every match is a mirror; their matching style, match preference, every interaction, and every unsuccessful connection reflect something crucial about their personality. These daters claimed that through their dating journey, they have learned more about themselves than others. 18% shared they realized not being emotionally ready for a commitment, but were still pursuing relationships under peer pressure; 13% understood their type was entirely different from what they had imagined initially; an honest 4 percent of daters revealed that after a series of unsuccessful matches, they figured their ex was the best match and even went back to them.”

As timelines branch out in your dating journey, this quantum dating theory offers much-needed hope where anything is possible, as long as one has the willingness to show up.

