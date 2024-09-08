MIT sets up ground station for satellite reception, radio astronomy 

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has established a state-of-the-art ground station as part of the institution’s nano-satellite initiative. The facility, capable of both satellite reception and radio astronomy, will provide valuable data for enhancing radio astronomy research and improving satellite communications capabilities. A team of 35 MIT-WPU students is working on the project along with 4 faculty members including Dr Anup Kale, prof Anagha Karne, Dr Deobrat Singh and Dr Sachin Kulkarni. (HT PHOTO)

Prof Milind Pande, pro-vice-chancellor, MIT-WPU said, “This cutting-edge Ground Station embodies a new approach to satellite communication and radio astronomy, offering dual capabilities that set it apart globally. The ability to communicate with satellites on one hand and study emissions from cosmic bodies on the other is a great way to leverage technology and research for multiple purposes.”

simultaneously makes it a rare facility in the world,” he added.

The cosmos club started by students has taken major initiatives in the ground station. Ojas Dhumal, third year mechanical engineering student, who is part of the Cosmos club said, “The primary purpose of the ground station is to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application for our students by providing them hands-on experience with satellite communication and radio astronomy. The facility will be used for receiving and analysing data from open-source satellites to support research in fields.”

The ground station consists of 6 different antennae designed to receive signals from satellites in low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), high elliptical orbit (HEO) and geostationary earth orbit (GEO).

Another cosmos club member Amey Argade, final year ECE AI-ML said, “The facility’s control room can efficiently and simultaneously handle complex tasks of satellite communication (downlink) and cosmic observation. The Ground Station is currently in contact with NOAA and meteor satellites, receiving valuable data that helps us understand and respond to weather patterns and track environmental changes.”