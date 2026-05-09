Neetu Kapoor recalls being on cold wars with Rishi Kapoor for months after arguments: 'He wouldn't listen to me'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor recently opened up about the dynamics of her marriage with late actor Rishi Kapoor, sharing how their relationship was filled with strong emotions, stubbornness, and long periods of silence after arguments. Speaking candidly about their bond, Neetu recalled how disagreements between them often turned into “cold wars” that sometimes lasted for months before either of them finally gave in. Neetu Kapoor recalled how she and Rishi Kapoor would have a cold war for months.

Neetu Kapoor recalls fights with Rishi Kapoor In a podcast conversation with Soha Ali Khan, Neetu spoke about how difficult it was to express herself during arguments with Rishi because of his dominant personality. She revealed that instead of confronting him repeatedly, she would completely stop talking to him until he approached her first.

She said, “I used to fight with him for months. My husband was very strong-minded. Whenever we had a fight, I couldn't put myself across to him because he wouldn't listen to me. So I would go on this cold war with him, and it could go for a month or six months. I wouldn't bend till the time he asked me okay what's your problem?”

Neetu further shared that these long silences eventually became a running joke within the Kapoor family. She recalled how even her mother-in-law would tease her, saying that she and Rishi were “married only for half the time” because they spent the remaining months not speaking to each other.

Talking about how Rishi would eventually try to make peace, Neetu added, “He would message kids, spoken to mom? Is she okay? What's happening? And then he would come to me accha kya problem hai bata yaar (tell me what's the problem). Then he would do anything I would say. Go on a diet, lose 5-10 kgs, start exercising, he would do everything.”

During the same conversation, Neetu admitted that she was often intimidated by Rishi Kapoor in the early years of their relationship. She said he introduced her to a completely different world and recalled how deeply affected she would get whenever one of his films failed, because she could not bear to see him upset.

About Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor married in 1980 and became one of Hindi cinema’s most loved couples. Together, they starred in several successful films including Khel Khel Mein and Amar Akbar Anthony. They are parents to actor Ranbir Kapoor and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling leukaemia. His final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was released posthumously. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is currently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb.