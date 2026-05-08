Alia Bhatt reviews Daadi Ki Shaadi, praises Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: ‘You both light up the screen’

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture with Riddhima. Praising the film, she wrote, “Left with a warm smile on my face. Twists, turns & nonstop laughter... woven into a story with so much heart, and the awkward, hilarious, lovable chaos that families are made of. @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial both of you light up the screen #DaadiKiShaadi in your nearest theatres!! @ashishrmohan @kapilsharma @r_sarath_kumar @sadiaakhateeb @tejukolhapure @deepakkdutta @hoodajitender @addymitzy.”

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her Bollywood debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor . Aamir Khan praised the film and Riddima's performance after the special screening. Now, actor Alia Bhatt has also reviewed the film and praised both her mother-in-law, Neetu and sister-in-law Riddhima for their performances.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had also praised the film and Riddhima’s performance while interacting with paparazzi after a special screening. He said, “Bahut badia film banayi hai. Bahut hi khoobsurat family film hai jismein emotions hain, humour hai, hasi bhi aayegi aur aapke dil ko hi chu legi yeh film. Saara actors ne bahut accha kaam kiya hai, Neetu ji ne behtareen kaam kiya hai, Kapil ne lajawab kaam kiya hai. Riddhima ki pehli film hai, bahut badia kaam kiya hai, Ranbir se better kiya hai (They have made a very good film. It’s a beautiful family film filled with emotions, humour and laughter, and it will truly touch your heart. All the actors have done a wonderful job. Neetu ji has delivered an outstanding performance, and Kapil has done a fantastic job. It’s Riddhima’s first film and she has done extremely well — even better than Ranbir).”

About Daadi Ki Shaadi Directed by Ashish R Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapure, Deepak Dutta and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the film read, “Daadi Ki Shaadi manages to stay afloat largely because of its committed performances and emotional sincerity. Ultimately, it lands as a modest, watchable drama that works in parts rather than as a wholly satisfying cinematic experience.”