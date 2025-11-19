Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls a terrifying flight scare with daughter Samara: ‘I held her hand so tightly…’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently faced a terrifying mid-air scare while travelling with her daughter Samara. It’s an experience that, she says, reminded her just how fragile life truly is. Riddhima added that the entire episode was deeply traumatising.(Instagram)

Riddhima recalls terrifying flight scare

Recently, Riddhima took to Instagram Stories to recall that their plane touched down when it suddenly pulled back up into the sky, leaving her stunned. What shook her the most, she shared, was seeing fear well up in Samara’s eyes.

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, "Today, my daughter and I experienced a moment I'll never forget. Our plane touched down and then suddenly lifted back into the sky. For those few seconds, both of our hearts stopped. I held her hand so tightly as she looked at me with fear in her eyes, and all I could do was stay strong for her while silently trying to steady my own breath."

Riddhima added that the entire episode was deeply traumatising, and went on to assure everyone that she and Samara are now safe.

“We were traumatised for a moment, but we're safe - and that's all that truly matters. Experiences like this shake you, but they also remind you how fragile and precious life is,” she added.

Riddhima's Insta Story

More about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima tied the knot with Bharat Sahni in 2006 after dating him for a few years. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Samara. After making her foray in the OTT world with Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

In her debut film, she will star alongside her mom Neetu. Riddhima says that her family is quite excited and supportive about her making a foray in feature films. “They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene and yes fully supportive - the best part is mom and I staying together and we rehearse our lines everyday. Samara (daughter) is going to visit me once her school breaks for summer holidays,” Riddhima told HT. Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film which is tentatively titled Dadi Ki Shaadi. Other details about the project are not out yet.