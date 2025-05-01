Exclusive| Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms big screen debut: We are shooting in…

Actor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is adding a new chapter in her career as she is currently shooting for her debut big screen film. After making her acting debut in OTT platform with Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives in 2024, she will soon be seen in a full blown Bollywood entertainer on the big screen film. File photo of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The actor confirms to us, “Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills”. However, she remains tight lipped as she says, “All I can say is that we are shooting here until June.”

Several reports suggest that Kapil Sharma and Riddhima’s mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will also be part of the film. While she doesn’t comment on that but shares that she is “there and enjoying the process thoroughly”.

Riddhima comes from the legendary Kapoor family, with late father Rishi Kapoor being one of the iconic Bollywood stars. As she gears up to take the legacy ahead much like brother Ranbir Kapoor, she shares that everyone in her family is thrilled for her.

“They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene and yes fully supportive - the best part is mom and I staying together and we rehearse our lines everyday. Samara (daughter) is going to visit me once her school breaks for summer holidays,” she shares.

However, the actor, who is also a jewellery designer, didn’t have plans to enter films full fledged. “I didn’t plan this. When I was approached I just said yes. I heard the script and loved it,” she signs off