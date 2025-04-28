Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talks about niece Raha's bond with mom Neetu Kapoor: ‘She calls her…’

Riddhima Kapoor says Samara and Raha adore Neetu Kapoor

When asked about one similarity she sees between Samara and Raha, Riddhima spoke about their fondness for her mother and said, "They both adore my mother (actor Neetu Kapoor). Samara calls her Nani and Raha calls her Deda."

In September last year, Neetu's adorable moment with her granddaughter Raha left fans in awe. As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen checking in at the airport, Neetu joined them, and Raha greeted her grandmother with a smile and a few words. Neetu responded warmly to Raha’s interaction. Their sweet moment melted hearts online.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Neetu Kapoor recalled a playful banter with Soni Razdan over Raha's first words and said, "At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say papa. But Soni says to tell her to say mumma. So I went the other day to the house and Alia said, 'Oh, by the way, she said 'mamma.' So I said, 'She didn't say 'mamma'; she said 'mum-mum' (which means water). But she's saying 'da-da' and not 'na-na,' so I'm happy with that."

Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor's upcoming film

While Neetu has been in the film industry for a long time, Riddhima is reportedly all set to make her acting debut alongside her mother and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun 2. A source told Pinkvilla, “Kapil Sharma has gone lean for his next feature film, which will be directed by Ashish R Mohan (of Khiladi 786 fame with Akshay Kumar). It’s an out-and-out comic entertainer and goes on floors in Chandigarh by mid-April. The Mahurat ceremony will take place tomorrow, followed by a marathon schedule. It’s a situational comedy and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film.”

The source added, “The Ashish R Mohan directorial marks the big screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and she is excited to step into the world of showbiz with a film in the comic space. Neetu Kapoor has a solid role in the film and is the key player in the middle of the chaos.”