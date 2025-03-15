Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Pooja Bhatt send love to ‘darling’ Alia Bhatt on her birthday: ‘May you always be childlike’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, March 15. While she is mourning the loss of close friend Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukerjee, her family members have sent her love and happiness on her special day. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Pooja Bhatt shared throwback pictures to wish Alia on her birthday. Pooja Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni send wishes to Alia Bhatt on her birthday.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor cut her birthday holiday short, return to Mumbai for Ayan Mukerji's dad Deb Mukerjee's funeral)

Riddhima Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt send love to Alia Bhatt

On Saturday, Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima, took to Instagram and shared a picture of Alia taking a selfie with her and Neetu Kapoor. Adding a crown emoji on Alia's picture, Riddhima wrote, "Happy happiest bday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon and back."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday wish for Alia Bhatt.

Alia's sister, Pooja, also took to Instagram and shared a cute throwback picture with a young Alia. She was seen hugging Alia as they posed for the picture. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt May you always be childlike & true." The picture had fans adoring their bond. One of the comments read, "Such a precious picture." Another commented, "May this love remain immortal... How protective you are of the people you love."

On Thursday, Alia celebrated her birthday in advance with the paparazzi in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor also joined her for the celebrations. The actor was seen posing with the paps and cutting a cake during the celebration. The couple also indulged in a Q&A session, where they urged the media not to post any unauthorised images of their daughter, Raha, keeping her safety in mind.

While Alia and Ranbir left for Alibaug for her birthday celebration, they cut it short and returned to Mumbai a day later after hearing the news of the sudden demise of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukerjee. The veteran actor passed away on Friday morning due to age-related health issues, as confirmed by his spokesperson to Zoom.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming films

Alia was last seen in the film Jigra, which was backed by her and Karan Johar. The film, which also starred Vedang Raina, tanked at the box office. She will next be seen in YRF’s Spy Universe film Alpha, alongside Sharvari. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film's release date is yet to be announced. The actor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is currently under production.