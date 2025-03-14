Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor cut her birthday holiday short, return to Mumbai for Ayan Mukerji's dad Deb Mukerjee's funeral

BySoumya Srivastava
Mar 14, 2025 02:14 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai after the death of Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, at age 83.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in Mumbai from Alibaug after hearing of Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukerjee's demise. Alia and Ranbir are very close to Ayan and consider him family. They will likely be by his side as the family prepares for his funeral scheduled for later today. (Also read: Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji, dies at 83)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in Mumbai. (file pic)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in Mumbai. (file pic)

Alia and Ranbir return to Mumbai

Alia and Ranbir were in Alibaug for 32nd birthday on Saturday. They left on Thursday afternoon after a short meet and greet with the media where Alia cut her birthday cake and took on a few questions. Later, they left for Alibaug via the jetty from Gateway of India.

On Friday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted arriving back in Mumbai from Alibaug, again via the jetty. The couple looked rushed as the paparazzi chased them for pictures and videos. It is not known whether the couple's daughter Raha is also with them in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the lead stars of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He has also worked with Ayan in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Deb Mukerjee dies at 83

Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83 on Friday morning due to age-related health issues, as confirmed by his spokesperson to Zoom. A prominent member of the Samarth-Mukherjee family, he was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

His funeral is scheduled to take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 pm. Many members of his extended family, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra, are expected to attend. Close friends of Ayan Mukerji, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, may also be present to pay their respects.

