Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee died at 83, on Friday. His spokesperson confirmed to Zoom that he died on Friday morning due to age-related ailments. Part of the famous Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and father-in-law of Ashutosh Gowariker. Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji, dies at 83.

Deb Mukherjee's funeral

Deb Mukherjee's funeral will be held at the at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14, 4 pm. As per sources, the funeral is likely to be attended by many members of his extended family, including Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanissha, and Aditya Chopra. Friends of Ayan Mukerji, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are also expected to attend the funeral.

Deb Mukherjee's life and career

Born in Kanpur in 1941, Deb Mukherjee was from an illustrious and successful film family. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brothers included successful actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja. His nieces are Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Deb Mukherjee was married twice. Sunita, his daughter from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

The actor began his career with minor roles in the 60s, appearing in films like Tu Hi Meri Zindagi and Abhinetri. While he continued acting and was seen in big films like Do Aankhen and Baton Baton Mein, Deb struggled to emulate his brother Joy's success on screen. Later in his career, he moved to supporting roles in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and King Uncle. His last screen appearance was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey in 2009.