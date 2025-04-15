Raha serves up a storm, prepares ‘7 course meal’ for mommy Alia Bhatt; actor shares cute post

As baby Raha is growing up, he playtime is getting more complex and… more luxe. On Tuesday, she whipped up a ‘seven course meal’ for mommy Alia Bhatt. Sure, it was made of Play-Doh but you won't catch us complaining. Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable post, showing how daughter Raha loves to play with her.

Lunch is served by chef Raha

Alia took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet picture of Raha's preparations for her. The two-year-old decorated the dining table with multi-colour plastic plates with pink, white, green clay concoctions on them. Alia captioned the post, “My 7 course meal with love from my favourite chef.”

Last week, Alia also showed Raha's photographer side as she clicked a picture of the actor with her cat, Edward. “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess,” Alia wrote with the picture. So chef or photographer, Raha is testing out a bunch of profession options as she grows up.

Alia's post on IG.

About Alia and Ranbir's daughter Raha

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor married in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Recently, Alia removed all pictures of Raha from her feed that showed her face. Fans grew concerned on noticing this but the actor-couple later said during a press conference that it is to protect their daughter.

"We don’t want to push any sort of action, but we’ll be left with no choice if people don’t listen. Wait for Raha to cross or cover her face while clicking pictures.” According to NDTV, she also reportedly explained, “My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away.”

Ranbir reminded the media that he ‘grew up in Mumbai, in the industry’ and that everyone there was ‘family’. He added, “It might sound like a privileged problem. But as parents, we are trying to do as much as we can to protect our child. Anybody with a camera phone can post it, it’s not in our control. But we are just asking for help.” He also spoke of how Alia was once clicked at their home, which was a breach of privacy, saying, “We understand there’s curiosity, but there’s a line you cannot cross.”

What's next for Alia?

Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in Animal, alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.