Neetu Kapoor shares throwback pic with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers their engagement anniversary, pens note

ByAnanya Das
Apr 13, 2025 02:35 PM IST

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980. They have two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Actor Neetu Kapoor has dedicated a note to her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, as she remembered him on a special day. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Neetu also shared an old photo featuring herself and Rishi Kapoor. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor didn't want to be trolled for working after Rishi Kapoor's death: ‘I used to shake’)

Neetu Kapoor spoke about herself and Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu Kapoor spoke about herself and Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on a special day

In the black and white picture, the young couple smiled as they looked away from the camera. While Rishi wore a black outfit, Neetu was seen in a white dress. Neetu captioned the picture, "Was engaged on this day in 1979 (two hearts emoji) time flies (confused face emoji)."

Neetu shared an old photo featuring herself and Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu shared an old photo featuring herself and Rishi Kapoor.

About Rishi and Neetu

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980. They have two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the 1970s and 1980s, the couple starred in several hits together, such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi reached the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like Bobby, Chandni, Karz, and many others. He Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia and had been in New York for a considerable amount of time for treatment. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was shot with Paresh Rawal, as the actor's portions of the film were incomplete.

Neetu's next project

Fans will see Neetu in a new show, Dining With The Kapoors. It will also star Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. The show also features Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Saif Ali Khan, Bharat Sahni, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, among others.

The show will have conversations, about how they grew up together, their love for food and their incredible life experiences, and the family's relationship with cinema.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor shares throwback pic with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers their engagement anniversary, pens note
