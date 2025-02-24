Riddhima Kapoor Sahni addresses daughter Samara's viral video ‘pushing’ grandmother Neetu Kapoor

Internet personality-entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has finally addressed the recent media reports surrounding her teenage daughter, Samara, which surfaced after a video from a family wedding went viral online. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with daughter Samara and mother Neetu Kapoor.

The incident took place during the wedding of Riddhima’s cousin, actor Aadar Jain and entrepreneur Alekha Advani in Mumbai on Friday. In the video, Riddhima, Samara, and her maternal grandmother, actor Neetu Kapoor, appeared on the red carpet together. In the clip, Samara momentarily gestures away from her grandmother, leading to speculation that she was upset and had pushed Neetu aside.

Riddhima, who was last seen in the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, quickly put the record straight, explaining, “The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying that, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers and I’m gonna pose like this and that’. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani.”

Riddhima also shared that Samara herself was confused by the online chatter. “She was like ‘when did I push her? I was trying to pose myself. I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I was posing. I never pushed anyone’.”

The reality series star shared that Samara is increasingly becoming aware of her public image, and had in fact expressed how she does not want paparazzi to dictate her behaviour.

Reflecting on a previous incident where her goofy behaviour at the airport caused some backlash, Riddhima tells us that Samara had pointed out to her, “'The last time I was being goofy then also they had a problem and now when I’m not doing anything they again have a problem!,’” adding, “Kids these days are more aware about all these things. There’s so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her (Samara) every single day about it — the pros, cons, good, bad, ugly, so that it doesn’t affect her.”