'Peak teen behaviour': Fans try to decode Neetu Kapoor and granddaughter Samara's awkward pap moment

The Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani wedding was truly one for the books. For their very dramatic love story, yes, but for a plethora of reasons that scream a need for PR-control. If you think groom Aadar indirectly taking a dig at ex Tara Sutaria by referring to all his previous relationships as 'time pass' was where the wedding celebrations peaked in terms of drama, think again. Fans attempt to decode Neetu Kapoor and Samara Sahni's awkward pap moment

As goes with every Bollywood shaadi, the paps were storming the wedding venue front and centre to catch glimpses of the star-studded guest list, turning out in their regal looks. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for one, sister to the groom, walked into focus with her daughter Samara Sahni. Samara has been increasingly making more and more public appearances, following her little stint along side her mother on Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives — a minor undercurrent on the show was Samara's burning desire to follow in her maternal side of the family's footsteps, and make it big on screen, like her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, grandfather the late Rishi Kapoor, uncle Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Alia Bhatt. The video, now going viral, shows Riddhima and Samara smiling pretty as they pose for the paps. Neetu Kapoor soon walks into frame, attempting to put her arm around Samara. Samara's face drops immediately as she seemingly uses her hand to maintain a distance between her and Neetu. This little moment, understandably, has wound the internet down to a debate over if Samara was upset, what could have gone wrong in the moment and if Neetu had anything to do with her mood.

Putting Samara and Neetu's moment under the scanner, some comments decoding it read: "Her nani must have said something rude about dress or how it's looking on her & she must be angry/ upset with that 😂", "Not a body language expert but look how her smile fades away the moment Neetu enters the frame. Definitely something was up 😂" and "Nani se daant padi hai 😅".

Samara's fit for one, was pointed out by many as the probable reason behind her dull mood: "This looks like being forced into a tacky dress when you had planned a different outfit! I feel you girl, we've all been there" and "i bet she wasn't feeling her outfit".

Some however, were of the opinion that Samara was just acting her age: "She looks sulky, but it's OK man. We should leave literal teens out of this", "Samara is still a kid yaar, maybe she didn't like her outfit or something. Don't think anything serious was going on in this clip", "Peak teen behavior. Lol 😂" and "This is the most teen thing ever, used to do the same before events if they made me choose an outfit i didn’t like".

What do you think is the actual case behind this awkward pap moment?