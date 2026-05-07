Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari to be back at Cannes Film Festival 2026. Here are the details

As the much-awaited Cannes Film Festival prepares to roll out its iconic red carpet, Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Aditi Rao Hydari are ready to bring their fashion A-game to the prestigious event and add a dose of Bollywood glamour to the international film celebration. Alia made her red carpet debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris.

Aishwarya, Alia, Aditi to be back at Cannes Aishwarya, Alia, and Aditi will be returning to the festival to represent India as global ambassadors for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. The film festival will be held from May 12 to May 23. L'Oreal Paris is celebrating its 29th anniversary at the movie gala.

Alia made her red carpet debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. And she is excited to be back to celebrate sisterhood.

Sharing her excitement about her return to the festival, Alia said, "It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes for the second time. Last year was such an unforgettable experience, and I am truly excited to be back for what feels like an even bigger celebration this year. There is a beautiful energy here, one of sisterhood and the celebration of female voices, and it is a privilege to be part of this journey with a brand that so strongly champions women’s worth and empowerment."

Aditi Rao Hydari on returning to Cannes For Aditi, being part of the Cannes Film Festival goes beyond fashion and films, as she sees the global platform as a celebration of women’s empowerment, making the experience deeply meaningful for her.

“For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence. Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women’s empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful,” Aditi said, adding, “I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued, worthy, and that message resonates deeply with me."

At the film festival, the beauty brand will also present the sixth edition of the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth Award, with actor and ambassador Gillian Anderson as the Juror.