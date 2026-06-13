From boundary guilt to cruel jokes: Psychotherapist shares 5 quiet red flags people ignore in relationships

Relationships are complex, measured in red flags and green flags. In this discombobulated equation, it is also fair when one attempts to categorise and catalogue behaviour during dating, whether someone is respecting your boundaries or gaslighting you into disbelief.



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To put it simply and lessen the jargon, a green flag is a sign that a person's behaviour is respectful and emotionally healthy, while a red flag is a warning sign of unhealthy and disrespectful behaviour.

While one may be quick to classify, define, and, in general, make sense of mixed signals, there are many quieter and easier-to-miss signs, too.

Mumbai-based mental health counsellor Kareena Mehta, founder and psychotherapist at Kare Counselling, helped explain quiet red flags that can be so subtle that they may not seem prominent enough to recognise or sort into a clear category at first.

Mumbai-based mental health counsellor Kareena Mehta explains why quiet red flags in relationships are frequently ignored, and how being more aware of them earlier can promote emotional security.

“Not all toxic relationships start with blatant disrespect, fights, or disloyalty. The initial ‘red flags’ can be much more discreet. They can often appear as unapparent patterns that are easy to ignore at first, simply because they don’t seem ‘toxic enough.’ An individual may not explicitly act in an insensitive way,” the physiotherapist said.

This means toxic patterns do not always announce themselves through something strong, like aggression or humiliation. They can begin with something really subtle.

The physiotherapist outlined these signs and why you need to be wary of them: