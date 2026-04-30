5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

Picture a relationship that feels perfect—no arguments, only love, smooth communication and constant harmony. Now come back, no relationship is perfect. Not a single one. And ‘red flags’ is a term that's become almost alarmist in how we use it, and doesn't always mean leave. More often, they mean look closer. They're invitations to understand something, to have a conversation, to do the quiet work that most lasting relationships are actually built on. Red flags in a perfect relationship that goes unnoticed. (Unsplash)

In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Aanandita Vaghani, founder and mental health counsellor at UnFix Your Feelings, shared a list of patterns that often go unnoticed in a ‘so-called perfect relationship.’

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Aanandita highlighted that these things that tend to go unnamed for a long time, not because people don't feel them, but because they're subtle enough to dismiss and to wonder if you're imagining it.