Has it ever happened that as soon as you meet someone, you get an instant pull towards that person? It almost feels like you have known this person, even though you might have just met them in person. There’s an unexplained magnetic pull that makes you feel that unfinished business is still on the cards. According to experts, this is often how a karmic relationship begins. It is not here to give you your love story, but to bring you back to a choice you did not make the last time differently. 7 signs of a karmic relationship (Freepik)

And the hardest pill to swallow in these bonds is that not every soul you recognize is meant to stay with you during this lifetime. Some are only here to help you understand and witness, in case you will finally choose differently.

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Here are the signs that you might be in a karmic relationship:

Instant recognition and an intense pull: It starts quickly, and you might feel like you have known this person forever. The connection feels deep and rare, making you believe that this must be something special, something destined.

It starts quickly, and you might feel like you have known this person forever. The connection feels deep and rare, making you believe that this must be something special, something destined. A euphoric high that feels addictive: In the beginning of such bonds, everything feels perfect. You overlook red flags because you feel chosen and alive. It can even feel healing, as if this person came into your life for a reason.

In the beginning of such bonds, everything feels perfect. You overlook red flags because you feel chosen and alive. It can even feel healing, as if this person came into your life for a reason. Emotional triggers begin to surface: Your old insecurities may start coming back to you and make you feel emotionally shaken, sometimes without fully understanding why. This is where the real purpose of the connection begins.

Your old insecurities may start coming back to you and make you feel emotionally shaken, sometimes without fully understanding why. This is where the real purpose of the connection begins. The push-pull cycle takes over: The relationship becomes unpredictable. You break up, then come back together, and the cycle keeps repeating itself. Painful lows follow intense highs. Over time, you do not just experience the cycle; you start getting attached to it.

The relationship becomes unpredictable. You break up, then come back together, and the cycle keeps repeating itself. Painful lows follow intense highs. Over time, you do not just experience the cycle; you start getting attached to it. You feel stuck in a loop: The same arguments, the same triggers, the same emotional crashes repeat again and again. The temporary highs keep you hopeful, but deep down, nothing is really changing. Slowly, chaos may become your new normal.

The same arguments, the same triggers, the same emotional crashes repeat again and again. The temporary highs keep you hopeful, but deep down, nothing is really changing. Slowly, chaos may become your new normal. You begin to lose yourself: One of the biggest signs of a karmic relationship is that, without even realizing it, you start changing yourself. You may feel more anxious, more reactive, and more dependent, and your self-worth may begin to tie itself to your karmic partner’s behavior. You start tolerating things you once would not have. ALSO READ: What is your Chinese element, and how can you balance it using crystals? An expert answers

Emotional burnout or numbness sets in: You either feel drained all the time, or you shut down emotionally to cope. What once felt exciting now feels heavy. You are no longer thriving in the relationship; you are just surviving it. How Karmic Relationships usually end These connections don’t always end in a neat, peaceful way. They might play out in one of these ways:

A forced ending: Be it through breakup, betrayal, distance, or circumstances, the relationship collapses.

Long-term stagnation: There is no real growth, just coexistence with unspoken tension. You might stay in the relationship, but the connection loses its spark.

The same pattern repeats with someone new: The face might change, but the experience does not. You find yourself in a similar emotional cycle again.

Awareness and awakening: The turning point is when something clicks within you. You stop focusing only on the person and start seeing the pattern. You begin to ask yourself: Why do I keep choosing this? This is the moment many people avoid, as it requires taking accountability.

Well, a karmic relationship does not end when the person leaves. It ends when: