Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3,550 steps to Tirumala Temple on her birthday, fans applaud devotion
Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a spiritual visit to Tirumala Temple, climbing the Alipiri route on foot. Her devotion impressed fans.
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor marked her birthday this Thursday with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, choosing to climb the hill shrine on foot via the historic Alipiri route. Videos and photos of the actor walking nearly 3,550 steps along the Alipiri footpath to offer prayers quickly went viral on social media, earning praise from fans for her devotion.
Janhvi spends birthday at Tirumala
Janhvi arrived at the temple early in the day, accompanied by her security detail, and began the physically demanding ascent. Despite the crowd, she frequently paused to greet devotees and pose for selfies, wearing a simple white floral kurta-pyjama. Her warm interactions and humble approach drew admiration online.
Fans react
Fans were quick to respond to her pilgrimage. One wrote, "Such a pleasure to watch. She could've easily taken VIP Darshan. But Janhvi Kapoor opted for climbing 3550 steps barefoot on the Alipiri footpath route to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara (Balaji) at Tirumala. Gen-Z is underrated. They do have a combo of Glamour+Tech+Devotion." Another fan added, "Dear GenZ, don’t just be swayed by the glamour, as that’s part of her job. If you seek inspiration, let her faith, belief, dedication and devotion guide you."
The visit is part of a long-standing tradition for the actor, who frequently seeks blessings at Tirumala on special occasions. Last year, she visited the temple on her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary, accompanied by co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Footage from that trip captured candid moments of the two walking toward the shrine, with Malhotra noting it was his first visit to Tirumala.
Janhvi’s regular pilgrimages have helped cement her reputation as one of Hindi cinema's more religious figures. Whether visiting with family, friends, or quietly on her own, her spiritual journeys often resonate with fans who appreciate her humility and devotion.
Janhvi's upcoming projects
On the professional front, Janhvi was recently seen in the family drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. She is also slated to appear in the upcoming Telugu film Peddi opposite Ram Charan, set for release on 30 April 2026. Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday pilgrimage to Tirumala once again highlighted her spiritual side, earning admiration from fans for her faith, humility, and the personal touch she brings even in public celebrations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.