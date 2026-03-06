Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3,550 steps to Tirumala Temple on her birthday, fans applaud devotion

Janhvi arrived at the temple early in the day, accompanied by her security detail, and began the physically demanding ascent. Despite the crowd, she frequently paused to greet devotees and pose for selfies, wearing a simple white floral kurta-pyjama. Her warm interactions and humble approach drew admiration online.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor marked her birthday this Thursday with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, choosing to climb the hill shrine on foot via the historic Alipiri route. Videos and photos of the actor walking nearly 3,550 steps along the Alipiri footpath to offer prayers quickly went viral on social media, earning praise from fans for her devotion.

Fans react Fans were quick to respond to her pilgrimage. One wrote, "Such a pleasure to watch. She could've easily taken VIP Darshan. But Janhvi Kapoor opted for climbing 3550 steps barefoot on the Alipiri footpath route to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara (Balaji) at Tirumala. Gen-Z is underrated. They do have a combo of Glamour+Tech+Devotion." Another fan added, "Dear GenZ, don’t just be swayed by the glamour, as that’s part of her job. If you seek inspiration, let her faith, belief, dedication and devotion guide you."

The visit is part of a long-standing tradition for the actor, who frequently seeks blessings at Tirumala on special occasions. Last year, she visited the temple on her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary, accompanied by co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Footage from that trip captured candid moments of the two walking toward the shrine, with Malhotra noting it was his first visit to Tirumala.

Janhvi’s regular pilgrimages have helped cement her reputation as one of Hindi cinema's more religious figures. Whether visiting with family, friends, or quietly on her own, her spiritual journeys often resonate with fans who appreciate her humility and devotion.