Gorakhpur: After bride’s wedding day accident, groom marries her in ICU

Hours after his bride-to-be was allegedly injured in a road accident on their wedding day, a man solemnised the marriage inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gorakhpur after doctors reportedly permitted the ceremony under necessary precautions. Groom Sunny Yadav applies sindoor to his injured bride inside the ICU of a private hospital in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (Sourced)

Pooja Yadav, 25, an LLM student, was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon while returning to Gorakhpur from Khalilabad after an examination on her wedding day. She was travelling on a motorcycle with her brother when the accident took place.

According to police, Pooja allegedly felt dizzy during the journey, fell on the road, and sustained serious injuries and excessive bleeding. She was rushed to a private hospital in Gorakhpur, where doctors admitted her to the ICU for treatment.

Despite the incident, groom Sunny Yadav, 29, a resident of Mahua village, decided to continue with the marriage. Around 1 am on Thursday, he reached the hospital with family members and performed the wedding rituals inside the ICU.

Hospital staff and relatives reportedly arranged for a priest, who recited wedding mantras inside the hospital. During the ceremony, the groom applied sindoor (traditional vermilion-red cosmetic powder) to the bride’s forehead, completing the key Hindu marriage ritual while she remained under treatment. Pooja’s condition is now reportedly stable.

Anuj Kumar Singh, circle officer, said the wedding of Pooja Yadav, a resident of Hatwar village in Bansgaon, and Sunny Yadav was scheduled for Wednesday. The accident had left both families worried that the ceremony might be cancelled.

Aman Yadav, the bride’s brother, said the groom’s decision to proceed with the marriage brought relief to both families amid the difficult circumstances.

After the ceremony, the groom reportedly returned to his village to complete the remaining wedding rituals, while other customary functions were later held at the bride’s residence.