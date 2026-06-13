Hues that girl?: The art, photography, books that Marilyn Monroe inspired

For an actor who acted in 23 films before she died aged 36, Marilyn Monroe’s name is enough to draw the crowds — and the sponsors — even today, 64 years after her demise. She also remains a muse unlike any other. The 1967 Marilyn Monroe screenprint by Andy Warhol. (Christie’s)

This year alone, as part of the centenary celebrations of her birth anniversary, ACC Art Books has released Marilyn Monroe 100, an oversized volume of gold-gilded pages with photographs of Monroe taken by 17 photographers who documented her between 1945 and 1962, including Henri Cartier Bresson, Eve Arnold and Cecil Beaton among others.

Abrams Books released The Marilyn Monroe Century, a “visual biography” featuring hitherto unreleased photographs of the actor taken by the photographer Bruno Bernard, while Penguin Random House UK published a true crime thriller with the self-explanatory title, The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe.

Museums have stepped in too. This month, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened an exhibition titled Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon, displaying hundreds of original objects such as posters, production documents, even her onscreen costumes from films such as Some Like It Hot (1959) and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953). The National Portrait Gallery’s Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait features paintings by artists such as Andy Warhol, Marlene Dumas and Pauline Boty, along with a selection of images captured by photography greats. Among them is Eve Arnold, the only woman photographer to extensively photograph Monroe through the years. Their unexpected friendship is explored in the fictional novel, When We Were Brilliant, narrated through Arnold’s point of view, and released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Marilyn Monroe Estate, acquired by the Authentic Brands Group, has teamed up with British-American artist Russell Young to launch Marilyn 100, a series of exhibitions, events and brand collaborations through the year. In December, Young created a new set of 28 Marilyn Crying works (more on this in a bit), hand-painted and hand-pulled screen prints sprinkled with his signature diamond dust on the canvas, which debuted at Art Miami with Taglialatella Galleries.

This breathless list is symptomatic of more than the cultural reification of the cult of celebrity. It’s not even simply a case of hitting upon the perfect recipe to make money. Monroe, even in her death, sells the idea that not enough money in the world would ever capture the experience of being in her presence, but a diamond-encrusted image of the actor on a bottle of champagne might make others think that you are closer to her than they will ever be.

Monroe, as her posthumously published autobiography, My Story, tells us, was born Norma Jeane Mortenson. Before she got married at 16, she had lived in 11 foster homes and an orphanage. Her mother’s friend was her legal guardian but had little money, and thus Monroe grew up in extreme poverty and instability. In the memoir, ghostwritten by journalist Ben Hecht and published in 1974, Monroe writes: “I daydreamed chiefly about beauty. I dreamed of becoming so beautiful that people would turn to look at me when I passed. I dreamed of colors — scarlet, gold, green and white.”