Before You Buy: From added sugar to preservatives, what to check when choosing packaged flavoured oats

According to Dr Canday, plain rolled oats or steel-cut oats are generally the simplest options. Ideally, the ingredient list should contain just one ingredient: oats. These varieties allow consumers to prepare their meals according to their nutritional preferences while retaining control over the ingredients they add. “Rolled oats are steamed and flattened, making them relatively quick to cook, whereas steel-cut oats are less processed and have a firmer texture that generally requires a longer cooking time,” said Dr Canday.

Oats are widely recognised as a nutritious breakfast option because they provide dietary fibre , particularly beta-glucan, which can support digestive health and help manage cholesterol levels. However, not all packaged oats offer the same nutritional benefits. When choosing between plain oats and flavoured oats, consumers should pay close attention to the ingredient list, sugar content and sodium levels. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Eileen Canday, head of the department of nutrition and dietetics, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explained how to make the right choice when choosing oats.

Flavoured oats, particularly instant sachets and ready-to-cook varieties, may contain several additional ingredients. Depending on the product, these can include added sugar, salt, artificial or natural flavourings, sweeteners and thickeners. While these additions may make the oats more convenient and appealing in terms of taste, they can also increase the sugar and sodium content of the final product.

Dr Canday highlighted that excessive added sugar in everyday foods can contribute to higher overall sugar consumption. Similarly, consistently consuming excessive sodium can make it more difficult to manage blood pressure, particularly among individuals who are already at risk of hypertension. This is why consumers should not assume that a product is automatically healthy simply because it contains oats.

What to consider while choosing oats? One of the most important steps while purchasing oats is comparing the nutritional information provided on the packaging. Consumers should look at both the 'per serving' and 'per 100 g' columns.

The per-serving information helps you understand how much sugar and sodium an individual consumes in one sitting, while the per-100 g information makes it easier to compare different brands and products on an equal basis.

It is also advisable to check the ingredient list for sugar, syrups and other sweetening agents. If these appear among the first few ingredients, it may indicate that the product contains a relatively high proportion of added sweeteners. Similarly, checking the sodium content is important, especially for people who need to follow a low-sodium diet.