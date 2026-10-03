‘They took my oats packet’: Mother praises Indian Railways pantry staff for preparing food for 2-year-old

A mother travelling with her 2-year-old from Bihar to Bengaluru had an unexpectedly heartwarming experience with Indian Railways during the long journey. She had carried food for her son and approached the pantry staff for a small request. The helpful gesture that followed made the journey a little easier for the mother and her child. Indian Railways staff help mother travelling with baby. (Instagram/@dakshnmom)

Mother shares train journey experience Instagram user dakshnmom shared her experience, saying she had packed a packet of oats and a small container for her 2-year-old son for the two-night journey.

In her post, she explained that she went to the pantry in the evening and asked the staff if they could prepare the oats for her baby.

“I was so pleasantly surprised! They took my oats packet, prepared it for me, and within just five minutes, they handed it back to me, freshly made and ready for my little one,” she wrote.

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The mother said she was touched not only by the fact that the staff prepared the food, but also by how willingly they helped her.

“They were so cooperative and welcoming, and there was absolutely no hesitation in helping a mother travelling with her baby,” she added.

She also thanked railway officials and wrote, “Sometimes, it’s these little gestures that make a long journey so much easier and memorable.”

Sharing her experience, she said travelling with a baby is not always easy, but “a little kindness along the way makes a BIG difference.”

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