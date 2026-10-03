‘Never expected to see this’: Passenger flags dirty interiors, rusted toilets on Vande Bharat

A passenger’s post about the condition of a Vande Bharat train has caught attention online after he shared photos of what he described as dirty interiors, broken glass and rusted toilets. Vande Bharat passenger raises concerns over train condition. (X/@Railfann9971) Himanshu Mukerjee took to X to share photos of the 26901 Sabarmati to Veraval Vande Bharat, which he travelled on October 2. “Never thought that one of the dirtiest and shabbiest Vande Bharats across India would be found in @drmadiwr @WesternRly. Untidy exteriors, broken glass, rusted toilets, never expected to witness this on IR’s flagship train. @RailMinIndia,” the caption read. The post included photos of the train, highlighting the areas that the passenger had flagged. His complaint also drew a response from the DRM Ahmedabad account.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman takes over 3 hours to cover 19 km in peak traffic: ‘Huge respect for people who do this daily’) “Dear Sir, we take your feedback seriously. The specific spots shown in the were indeed unacceptable and fell below our standards, however, they were isolated incidents,” the response said. The railway authority further said that, following the passenger’s feedback, maintenance staff had given the specific areas “special attention” and that the issues had been “completely rectified”. It also shared photographs showing the restored areas. Take a look: