‘Send me enough money every month’: Millennial shares Gen Z cousin’s blunt college demands

A millennial’s post about her Gen Z cousin’s demands from her parents has sparked a discussion online about money, independence and attitudes towards college. The cousin reportedly wanted to move to another city for college, despite her parents’ concerns about the high fees. Gen Z college student’s money demands go viral. (Representational image generated using AI)

Gen Z cousin’s college demands The post was shared by X user Sheetal, who wrote about her cousin’s determination to study in another city.

“Gen Z has such a bold, almost selfish attitude sometimes,” the caption read.

According to Sheetal, her cousin’s parents wanted her to stay closer to home because she was their only child and the college fees were expensive. However, the cousin reportedly told them, “If you don’t send me to the college I want, I’m not going. Take a loan against the house or mom can get a job. I don’t care.”

She also told her parents to make sure they sent her enough money every month because she wanted to “explore and enjoy life too, not just study”.

Eventually, her parents managed to arrange everything and she got to attend the college of her choice. But the demands did not end there. Before leaving, the cousin reportedly told them, “I also want to throw a party for all my old friends, so I’ll need money for that too.”

The millennial ended the post by saying, “As a millennial, I could NEVER.”

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