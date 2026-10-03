Pargat Singh is fourth Doaba leader to head Punjab Congress

The high command’s decision to go with Pargat comes as the central leadership—under recently appointed Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot—moves to quell months of factionalism within the state unit. A prominent Jat Sikh leader, Pargat was chosen because he has maintained an independent stance and remains unaffiliated with any of the rival camps in the state unit. His appointment allows the high command to address Jat Sikh community representation while keeping the chief ministerial race open among senior contenders—such as leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa—making him an acceptable consensus choice across all factions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Jalandhar: Former Indian hockey captain and three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh has become the fourth leader from the Congress-dominant Doaba region to head the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). He succeeds Ludhiana MP Amarainder Singh Raja Warring, who formally submitted his resignation to the party leadership on Friday.

Pargat’s elevation also strategically anchors the party in the Dalit-dominant Doaba belt. His appointment carries regional and political roots: His father-in-law and former Punjab chief minister, Darbara Singh, headed the PPCC for an eight-year tenure starting in 1957. Other Doaba stalwarts to hold the top post include Mohinder Singh Kaypee (2008–10)—who later joined the Shiromani Akali Dal—and Major General Rajinder Singh “Sparrow,” a two-time Maha Vir Chakra recipient who briefly led the unit in 1985.

Following the announcement, the 61-year-old Pargat thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Sachin Pilot on X, pledging to work with total dedication to unite and strengthen the organisation.Pargat captained India at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics. He made his political debut with the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2012 before joining the Congress in 2016, where he previously served as general secretary (organisation) and cabinet minister.

His wife, Barinder Preet Kaur, described his sports background as a key asset for organisational leadership. “My husband has always been a team player. Whatever he undertakes, he does with total determination, taking everyone along,” she said, adding that the electorate is seeking “badlav” (change).

The execution of this strategy will be crucial in Doaba. During the 2022 assembly elections, despite a statewide Aam Aadmi Party wave, the Congress held its ground in Jalandhar, winning five of the nine segments. Across the broader 23-seat Doaba region, the AAP and Congress were tied at 10 seats each, with the SAD, BSP, and BJP securing one seat each.