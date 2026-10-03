Hero stones: How India’s bond with natural diamonds is evolving

“Heera ka haar (string of diamonds),” we say to a child, as an endearment.

It is a phrase that echoes in Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi.

That’s just one example of how these inimitable gems, timeless and rare, echo through India’s ancient culture, as a jewel to be worn and flaunted, but also as a metaphor: for something precious, enduring and powerful; something to be treasured, and held close.

The echoes go all the way back to the beginning.

In Sanskrit, the word “vajra” means both “thunderbolt” and “diamond”, inextricably linking the gemstone with the God of storms, Indra. The vajra is his weapon, a symbol of invincibility.

Ancient texts link these gems, in different hues, to various deities. Apsaras or celestial nymphs are said to wear them as jewellery, and almost as weapons: sharp-edged stones that glitter, embellish, and protect.

Their exalted status has made them fixtures on auspicious days such as Diwali. Used in festival jewellery, they are symbols of the triumph of light over darkness.

ONE GEM TO RULE THEM ALL

Legends abound around the natural diamond.

In the modern era, there is of course the legend of India’s most famous diamond of all: the Koh-i-Noor (Persian for Mountain of Light). This 105.6-carat gem, famous for its beauty, size and brilliance, is now part of the crown of the British monarch.

Its story was intriguing long before it ended up there, disputed, with India still demanding it back. In the 1830s, the founder of the Sikh empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is said to have made a wish on his deathbed. The Koh-i-Noor should be sent to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, as a religious offering, he said.

After his death, the bequest was disputed. His chief priest reportedly supported the donation and wanted to fulfil the king’s last wish. The kingdom’s treasurer maintained that the priceless diamond belonged to the Sikh state and could not thus be bequeathed.

It was never sent to Puri. It fell into British hands after the fall of the Sikh empire.

THE NEW LORE

Today, these gems form part of a different kind of lore: the stories we tell about ourselves.

Second piercings, for instance, are increasingly popular among young Indians as an everyday luxury and a sign of independence. These can celebrate a milestone, or a perceived flaw; serve as symbols of independence or be bequeathed by a parent to a child.