Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Can infertility treatments raise breast cancer risk? Breast Surgeon Dr Singhal finds out

This is a question many women ask when considering fertility treatment, and understandably so. With increasing awareness around breast cancer and more women opting for assisted reproductive techniques, it’s natural to wonder whether hormonal medications used in infertility treatment could increase long-term cancer risk. The reassuring answer, based on current medical evidence, is that infertility treatments do not significantly increase the risk of breast cancer for most women. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Why does the concern exist? Infertility treatments often involve medications that stimulate the ovaries, leading to higher levels of hormones like estrogen. “Treatments such as ovulation induction and in vitro fertilization (IVF) use drugs like clomiphene citrate or gonadotropins, which temporarily raise hormone levels,” Dr Pragati Singhal, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Breast Oncoplasty, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, tells Health Shots. This led researchers to investigate whether these short-term hormonal changes could have long-term effects.

What research tells us? Large studies conducted over the past two decades have been largely reassuring. Most have found no clear or consistent link between fertility treatments and an increased risk of breast cancer. Women who undergo IVF or other assisted reproductive techniques do not appear to have a higher risk compared to the general population. In fact, some earlier concerns were influenced by other factors. For example, women undergoing infertility treatment may already have underlying conditions such as delayed childbirth or not having children that are themselves associated with a slightly higher breast cancer risk.

Situations that may need closer attention While overall risk remains low, certain groups may need closer evaluation. Women with a strong family history of breast cancer or known genetic mutations, such as those in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, should discuss fertility options in detail with their doctor. These individuals may already have a higher baseline risk, regardless of fertility treatment. Researchers have also studied prolonged or repeated use of certain medications over many cycles. Even here, evidence does not show a strong causal link; it only highlights the need for individualized medical guidance.

The role of underlying infertility It’s also important to distinguish between treatment effects and the causes of infertility. Some conditions linked to infertility, such as hormonal imbalances or conditions affecting ovulation, may independently influence cancer risk. This can make it seem like the treatment is the cause when, in reality, the underlying condition plays a role.

Balancing benefits and risks For most women, the benefits of infertility treatment, particularly the opportunity to conceive, far outweigh the potential risks. Doctors tailor treatment protocols to minimize unnecessary hormone exposure while maximizing effectiveness. If there are concerns, patients can discuss options such as limiting the number of stimulation cycles, choosing specific medications, or exploring fertility preservation strategies.

What should patients do? If you are considering or undergoing infertility treatment, the best approach is informed decision-making. Share your full medical and family history with your doctor, ask about your individual risk, and keep up with regular breast health check-ups as recommended.

A reassuring takeaway Infertility treatments have helped millions of women achieve pregnancy, and current evidence suggests they are generally safe from a breast cancer risk perspective. While no medical intervention is completely without risk, in this case, the fear is often outweighs the reality. The key lies in personalized care, understanding your own health profile and working closely with your doctor to make choices that are both safe and right for you.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)